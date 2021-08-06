I-30 construction, I-440 bridge work will require nearby lane closures

Continued construction on Interstate 30 will require lane closures in Little Rock and North Little Rock next week, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

In North Little Rock, daytime single lane closures are planned on Broadway between the I-30 frontage roads and on westbound Riverfront Drive between Washington Avenue and Olive Street, according to a news release from the department. The closures are planned to begin at 9 a.m. Monday and are set to end at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13.

From 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday on I-30 frontage road southbound, there will be overnight single-lane closures between Bishop Lindsey Avenue and Broadway, the release states.

Then from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday on Bishop Lindsey Avenue, there will be an overnight full street closure between the northbound frontage road and Vine Street, and on Broadway westbound between the I-30 frontage roads.

From 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Saturday, Aug. 14, there will be overnight single lane closures at the north terminal of the Interstate 40/Interstate 30 interchange, the department stated.

In Little Rock, there will be closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday on the I-30 frontage road northbound between Sixth and Third streets, the release states.

There will be a lane closure and sidewalk closures at the Fourth Street intersections with Cumberland Street, Rock Street and River Market Avenue. Second Street westbound and Third Street will also have closures next week, according to the release.

From 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday, there will be closures on I-30 between Interstate 630 and Roosevelt Road.

From 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday, there will be closures on I-30 between the Arkansas River and I-630.

On Monday and Tuesday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., there will be lane closures for eastbound traffic between I-630 and Sixth Street and on I-30 westbound to the I-630 ramp at exit 139-B.

Routine maintenance work on the I-440 Arkansas River Bridge will require overnight lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. next week through Friday, Aug. 13, the department announced.

Beginning Sunday on Cantrell Road, there will be overnight lane closures alternating eastbound and westbound between North Monroe Street and Allsopp Park Road and between Dillard Parkway and Cumberland Street, according to a news release. Those overnight lane closures are scheduled to last until Aug. 20.