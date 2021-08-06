Coronavirus resurging in China

BEIJING — China’s worst coronavirus outbreak since the start of the pandemic a year and a half ago escalated Wednesday with dozens more cases around the country, the sealing-off of one city and the punishment of its local leaders.

Since that initial outbreak was tamed last year, China’s people had lived virtually free of the virus, with extremely strict border controls, and local distancing and quarantine measures stamping out scattered, small flareups when they occurred.

Now, the country is on high alert as an outbreak of cases connected to the international airport in the eastern city of Nanjing touched at least 17 provinces. China reported 71 new cases of covid-19 from local transmission Wednesday, more than half of them in coastal Jiangsu province, of which Nanjing is the capital.

In Wuhan, the central city where the first cases of covid-19 were identified in late 2019, mass testing has shown some of its newly reported cases have a high degree of similarity to cases discovered in Jiangsu province. Those cases have been identified as being caused by the highly transmissible delta variant that first was identified in India.

Meanwhile, another covid-19 hot spot was emerging in the city of Zhangjiajie, near a scenic area in Hunan province famous for sandstone cliffs, caves, forests and waterfalls.

The city of about 1.5 million ordered residential communities sealed Sunday, preventing people from leaving their homes. In a subsequent order Tuesday, officials said no one, whether tourist or resident, could leave the city.

The city government’s Communist Party disciplinary committee Wednesday issued a list of local officials who “had a negative impact” on pandemic prevention and control work who would be punished.

As of Tuesday, China has given more than 1.71 billion vaccine doses to its population of 1.4 billion. It’s not clear how many of those are first or both doses, but at least 40% of the population is fully protected, according to earlier announcements.

China has reported 4,636 deaths and 93,289 cases of covid-19 overall, most of them from the original outbreak in Wuhan that peaked early last year.

Meanwhile, Japan’s government is introducing a contentious new policy in which coronavirus patients with moderate symptoms will isolate at home instead of in hospitals, as new cases surge in Tokyo to record levels during the Olympic Games.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s plan, which aims to save hospital beds almost exclusively for those with serious symptoms or at risk of developing them, is a major policy shift as new cases in the capital have more than tripled since the Olympics began July 23.

Tokyo reported 4,166 new cases Wednesday, an all-time high since the pandemic began early last year. Nationwide, Japan registered 12,076 cases Tuesday for a 956,407 total, including more than 15,000 deaths.

The new policy, introduced this week, was debated in parliament Wednesday. Opposition as well as some governing party lawmakers and experts charged that the lives of people isolating at home without adequate care would be at risk.

Suga, who has been criticized for insisting on hosting the Olympics despite public virus fears, says there is no evidence linking the upsurge in cases to the Games.

He said the home isolation policy is meant to ensure that hospital care is available for seriously ill patients, and that the new plan is only for areas where hospitals are severely strained.

Infections, propelled by the more contagious delta variant, could accelerate to 10,000 a day in Tokyo alone by mid-August, some experts say. They called for a current state of emergency in Tokyo and five other areas to be expanded nationwide.

