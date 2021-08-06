County wants in on mask-law suit

Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde and Sheriff Eric Higgins filed a motion to intervene in the lawsuit that seeks to prevent the state from enforcing a law preventing mask mandates in the state.

The motion notes that the state in its act "arbitraility and unconstitutionally" considers local correctional facilities different from state correctional facilities in that the state level facilities are exempt from the prohibition of mask mandates.

According to the motion, the act infringes on the authority of Hyde to "provide safe environs to county officers, the circuit courts and the public."

The original lawsuit was filed Monday by Rogers attorney Tom Mars representing two Pulaski County parents asking for a temporary restraining order that would the prevent the state from enforcing Act 1002.

A large upswing in covid-19 cases preceded the lawsuit, with over 20,000 cases being surpassed statewide for the first time since Jan. 22.

The lawsuit called the act "facially unconstitutional" as it was applied to public schools. Act 1002 was signed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson in April barring state and local governments from mandating an individual use a face covering.

The Mars lawsuit was followed by a lawsuit filed Wednesday by the Little Rock and Marion school districts to stop the enforcement of Act 1002.