Covid patients at 29, hospital under strain

Jefferson Regional Medical Center had 29 covid-19 patients on Thursday, the most the hospital has housed at any other time during the pandemic.

"That number goes beyond the 28 we had back in September," said Erin Bolton, a registered nurse and director of quality and regulatory at Jefferson Regional. "So that's our new high."

Bolton said the patient load is pushing the hospital's capacity, with two patients being cared for in the emergency department while they wait for ICU beds.

Fourteen of the covid patients are in ICU, and two others are in regular rooms as they wait for ICU beds to become available. None of the 29 covid patients has been vaccinated, Bolton said. Seven of the covid patients are on ventilators, with 13 other ventilators available.

"We're getting close to capacity," Bolton said. "We aren't just dealing with covid patients here, but the need for beds for those patients is infringing on our normal bed area."

Just as the spiking delta variant is causing havoc all across the country and in many areas across the globe, the doctors and nurses and other medical personnel at Jefferson Regional are feeling the renewed burden of dealing with more covid patients, Bolton said. The staff, she said, is weary physically as well as emotionally because this round of covid could have been blunted had people gotten vaccinated.

"This is a choice," she said. "Early on, we had no way of protecting people from covid. But this is a decision people are making -- a decision not to get the vaccination -- and they are ending up in the hospital, maybe taking bed space away from a grandmother who needs it for another reason."

Statistically, she said, health officials know that those vaccinated can test positive for covid, especially now, with the much more infectious and more serious delta variant pushing new-case rates in the state toward the 3,000 mark. But those who are vaccinated are having far fewer problems, she said.

"We know that if they had been vaccinated they would not have ended up in the hospital," Bolton said. "But you feel bad getting mad at them because they are sick. And of course we are doing all we can to treat them. As for reaching a covid limit, we either have a bed or we don't."

One of the bigger differences between the original version of the coronavirus and the delta variant is that delta is hitting younger people harder. Before, it was older people -- those in their 60s and up -- who wound up in the hospital. But Bolton said the average age of the hospital's covid patient now is 38.

"They are, for the most part, healthy, middle-aged folks who are coming in. And younger than middle age. There's a 35-year-old in ICU now. This is devastating to us. You expect it with older people, but we are seeing younger people dying," Bolton said, her voice straining with emotion.

And hospital stays now are longer than they were before.

"The length of stay has continued to soar," she said. "It used to be that patients were here for three to five days and then go home. Now, 10 to 12 days in ICU is not uncommon on that floor."

Bolton said her own father, who is 72 and had been vaccinated, tested positive recently. She said he had minor symptoms but feels certain he would have been hospitalized had he not been protected.

Another difference between covid now and covid then is the public's reaction to it, Bolton said. At the beginning, hospital workers were "heroes" and people were taking the coronavirus seriously.

"Now, I feel like we are the band playing while the Titanic sinks," she said. "Everybody is going about their daily routine, as if nothing has changed, and we have four times the cases that we had a year ago, and school is about to start."

A special session of the Legislature is underway this week, as Gov. Asa Hutchinson tries to get lawmakers to agree to amend Act 1002, which bars public entities, including school districts, from requiring face coverings to be worn. The governor says that he wants to protect students under the age of 12 because those children have not been cleared to get a covid vaccine.

At a legislative hearing on Wednesday, Glen Fenter, superintendent of the Marion School District, spoke in support of school districts being able to require masks. In the two weeks since his school district opened, 700 out of 4,000 students have had to quarantine.

Bolton noted the legislative session, saying that only 12% of students between 12 and 18 have been vaccinated in the state, even though the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for that age group.

"We're back to last year when we didn't have a way to protect anybody that age," she said. "For those 12 and up we have a solution; they can get a vaccine."

That message also has been going out to Jefferson Regional employees, Bolton said. Since June, the hospital has ramped up its efforts to get all employees vaccinated, and the effort seems to be working, as many employees have responded. Currently, 62% of the hospital staff is fully vaccinated, more than two times the rate for Jefferson County, where 27.3% of the population is fully vaccinated, hospital officials said.

"We have seen our numbers go up," she said. "Two-hundred have been vaccinated over the past couple of months. They thought about it and prayed about it and decided that this is what's best for them."

Some health care workers around the country are being required to get vaccinated to continue in their jobs. And just a few days ago, the American Medical Association recommended that a requirement be put in place for such workers.

"We call for all health care and long-term care employers to require their employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19," the AMA said in an announcement."

At Jefferson Regional, workers have been encouraged but not required to be vaccinated. Asked if she had gotten the shot, Bolton said she had.

"I didn't do it because I had to or because of politics," she said. "I did it to protect myself from covid and those around me."