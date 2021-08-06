Crash into tree kills truck driver

A Searcy man died Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash in rural White County, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

[RELATED: Click here for full coverage of fatal wrecks in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/fatalwrecks/]

Israel Meza, 52, was driving a 2000 International Harvester east on West Booth Road near Arkansas 13 around 9:05 a.m. when the vehicle ran off the road and crashed into a large tree, the report said. Meza was pronounced dead at the scene.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, according to the report.