Crash into tree kills truck driver

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:35 a.m.

A Searcy man died Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash in rural White County, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Israel Meza, 52, was driving a 2000 International Harvester east on West Booth Road near Arkansas 13 around 9:05 a.m. when the vehicle ran off the road and crashed into a large tree, the report said. Meza was pronounced dead at the scene.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, according to the report.

Print Headline: Crash into tree kills truck driver

