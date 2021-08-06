Dollarway football still fired up

Kenyon Carr has heard about the glory years of Dollarway High School football.

Nearly three decades ago, Dollarway won its fifth state championship in six straight final appearances. The banners still hang inside the Dollarway Fieldhouse, mementos of the glory years from a once-proud school district.

But 28 years have passed since Dollarway last won a championship -- the same year Pine Bluff High School started a run of three straight crowns in Class AAAA, the then-largest school classification in Arkansas.

Months after facing the now-realized prospect of school district annexation, largely due to declining enrollment under state control, the Cardinal brand still exists at Dollarway, now Pine Bluff's sister campus in the same district.

"It's everything," Carr said of being a Cardinal. "Growing up in this district, we heard the stories of old Dollarway and the tradition of winning and success. So, it's everything for me to keep the legacy going and not be a reason it's looked down upon. We're fired up."

During preseason camp, which opened this week, the Cardinals face another challenge -- turnout.

Nineteen players worked out at the old high school campus Wednesday, hoping to build off a 4-5-1 season (4-3 in Conference 3A-6) in which they overcame an 0-4 start but were blanked by Osceola in the 3A state playoffs. Fourth-year Coach Martese Henry expects more to report by the start of school.

"We've got a few guys taking physicals and things of that nature, guys still working and finishing their summer obligations," Henry said. "We should have a few more pieces."

Both Henry and Carr embrace the task of keeping the Cards motivated despite the underlying challenges, which also include the uncertainty of Dollarway High's future.

"It starts with themselves," Henry said. "They remain self-motivated. They know what's at stake. They know there is the possibility this is the last year of Dollarway High School. Hopefully, it's not, but at the same time, they're playing for the pride and tradition."

Pine Bluff School District Superintendent Barbara Warren said in May her intent is to keep all district campuses open as long as it's sustainable.

"So, each player looks themselves in the mirror and understands what's at stake," Henry said. "We're looking forward to the season and we're up for the challenge."

With only 19 players, Henry finds himself hard-pressed to find depth at each position.

More sophomores will have the opportunity to play, he said, many of whom saw varsity action as freshmen.

Carr takes on the task of keeping the Cards motivated.

"It ain't a lot of us, so we've just got to give it our all," he said. "A lot of times in the past, we had big teams and guys could depend on other players, but now everybody's got to step up, getting guys into their position and their role."

The Cards' mettle will be tested in nonconference action against larger teams such as 4A Helena-West Helena Central -- which plays in Dollarway's 3A-6 basketball conference -- 6A Pine Bluff and 5A Texarkana.

Unlike their Jefferson County brethren, Dollarway will not play a scrimmage game.

"You can have 100 players on the field, but it's only 11 on the field," Carr said. "We just tell each other, 'Be better than the man in front of you.' If everybody do their job and give it their all, we'll come out successful."

Dollarway 2021 football schedule

Regular season (all games at 7 p.m.)

Aug. 27;home vs. Helena-West Helena Central

Sept. 3;at Pine Bluff

Sept. 10;at Texarkana

Sept. 24;at Camden Harmony Grove

Oct. 1;home vs. Rison

Oct. 8;at Barton

Oct. 15;at Drew Central

Oct. 22;home vs. Smackover

Oct. 29;at McGehee

Nov. 5;home vs. Lake Village Lakeside

Kenyon Carr