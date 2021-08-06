Ex-state senator's bribery trial sent to jury; deliberations to continue next week

After eight days of testimony, legal maneuvers and arguments, the fate of former state Sen. Gilbert Baker was placed in the hands of 12 jurors Friday afternoon. But their decision will not be known until sometime next week.

Baker, 64, is accused of bribing then-Faulkner County Circuit Judge Mike Maggio to reduce a $5.2 million jury award in a 2013 negligence lawsuit over a woman's nursing-home death. Martha Bull had died two weeks after being admitted for a one-month rehabilitation stint at the Greenbrier Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, which is owned by Michael Morton of Fort Smith.

Maggio reduced the award to Bull's family to $1 million, saying that the $5.2 million figure "shocks the conscience of the court."

Maggio pleaded guilty to bribery in 2015 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

After deliberating for just over an hour Friday afternoon, the jury in Baker's case notified Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. that they would be unable to reach a verdict on Friday and wished to go home for the weekend and return to federal court on Monday to resume deliberations.

In concluding Baker's defense on Friday, defense attorney Blake Hendrix told jurors that the government's case was based on innuendo and improbable leaps of logic pieced together largely from what he called unreliable testimony from Maggio.

Arguing for the prosecution, assistant U.S. Attorney Julie Peters acknowledged a lack of direct evidence pointing to Baker's guilt. However, she argued that his actions — as well as the movement of money before, during and after the verdict and subsequent award reduction — could only be explained within the context of the government's allegations against Baker.

Deliberations will resume Monday morning.