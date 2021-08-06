Fayetteville council reinstates mask mandate

FAYETTEVILLE -- The city again has a public mask mandate.

The City Council voted 7-0 during a special meeting Friday to reinstate a mask mandate for all public places and city-owned properties. The ordinance has an emergency clause attached to it, which means it goes into immediate effect. Council Member Holly Hertzberg was absent.

A Pulaski County Circuit Court judge's decision earlier Friday made reinstating a mask mandate possible, City Attorney Kit Williams said. Circuit Judge Tim Fox issued a preliminary injunction against a state law banning mask requirements by public institutions, including cities, schools and universities. Two lawsuits are challenging the law.

The mandate will remain in place for 14 days upon its passage unless extended by the City Council. The council's next scheduled meeting is Aug. 17.

There also are other conditions in which the mandate could be lifted. It would expire if the preliminary injunction is dissolved, or if a permanent injunction against the law succeeds. It also would end if Gov. Asa Hutchinson ends his public health emergency declaration. Additionally, the council could lift the mandate if the city's Board of Health determines the number of covid-19 related hospitalizations and deaths drops to a number in which public masking for vaccinated people is no longer necessary.

Council member Matthew Petty sponsored the ordinance, saying it was brought on by a surge in covid-19 cases across the state. It largely mirrors the mandate the city had for a yearlong period starting in June 2020. However, the new version does not require businesses to refuse service to unmasked people as the previous version did. Individuals must take responsibility for wearing a mask in public, he said.

"Masking will make a difference," Petty said. "Right now, days matter. Today matters. Tonight matters. That's why we're here right now."

A person who violates the city's mandate will be subject to the city's general penalty for violating an ordinance, which is a fine up to $500 or 30 days in jail.

There are exceptions for people to eat and drink; indoor settings with 10 or fewer people; those with disabling conditions preventing mask-wearing; and children under 2 years old.

Hospitals in Washington and Benton counties were caring for 141 covid-19 patients Friday, according to a news release from Northwest Arkansas Health Care Providers. Intensive Care Unit bed usage for covid and non-covid patients was 124, three shy of an all-time high. The average age of a hospitalized covid patient was 42. About 92% of hospitalized covid patients were unvaccinated.

The two counties had 499 new cases Friday. The delta variant, a far more transmissible and severe mutation of covid-19, has become the predominant strain in Northwest Arkansas and the nation.

As of Friday, about 43% of 432,007 residents 12 and older in Washington and Benton counties were fully vaccinated, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Another 11% or so were partially immunized.

A dozen members of the public spoke during the meeting, which was held with a combination of in-person and online participants. Most expressed support, or at least weren't opposed, to having a mandate. Three spoke against. One woman said she was neither for nor against and asked that a mandate be reasonable if implemented.

Jordan Rivera said many people have gotten vaccinated, and the public is weary of mask wearing at this point.

"You guys are just being bureaucrats at the local level just trying to enforce these rules that are honestly unenforceable," he said. "It should be left to personal responsibility."

Alex Mauroner said vaccinations provide a long-term solution to the pandemic, but masks serve an essential role in the short term while cases surge.

"We can't just rely on public responsibility and hope that everyone will do their part, because unfortunately that's not necessarily going to be the case," he said.

The council members present spoke emphatically in favor of the measure. Some shared personal stories.

Council Member D'Andre Jones said his mother was hospitalized for 28 days with the virus and nearly died. He said he had friends who did die. He said it's the city's job to protect residents.

"It's very unfortunate that we're having this conversation about wearing a mask," Jones said. "It's a small inconvenience compared to what many individuals have unfortunately experienced."

Mayor Lioneld Jordan said the region's health care system is at risk without open beds for other emergency conditions. He also referred to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending vaccinated people wear masks in public indoor settings in areas of substantial transmission, such as Arkansas.

"As mayor, my top priority is to keep everybody safe. It is my goal that the majority of the population will seek out vaccinations," Jordan said. "But in the meantime, we can all do our part by continuing to wear our masks, social distancing and helping others to understand the importance of the vaccine."