Football recruit's Razorback ties go way back

Shortly after making an unofficial visit to the University of Arkansas on July 25 and receiving a scholarship offer from the Hogs, sophomore receiver Parker Livingstone learned that two family members were former Razorbacks.

His great grandfather A.B. Bradley lettered for Arkansas basketball in 1942-43 before being drafted into World War II. His grandmother's uncle played football for the Hogs in the 1940's.

"After the visit my grandma told me," Livingstone said. "It's pretty cool. I was like there's some Arkansas blood in me. It's going to stay with me for awhile knowing that."

Livingstone, 6-4, 185 pounds, of Lucas (Texas) Lovejoy said Bradley returned to Arkansas after the war and was a member of the basketball coaching staff.

During his trip to Fayetteville last month, Livingstone said he enjoyed meeting he coaching staff and seeing the facilities.

"The coaching staff stands out," Livingstone said. "They welcomed me and were personable and were great people. The facilities stood out a lot. The indoor was amazing and the locker rooms. The stadium was unbelievable. It was beautiful. Beautiful campus. Loved the hills that surrounds Arkansas. It was an amazing place to be."

He said he's being recruited by tight ends coach Dowell Loggains and receivers coach Kenny Guiton.

"They're amazing, they're easy people to talk to," said Livingstone, who has a 3.7 grade-point average. "They get their stuff done and have a great mindset."

Livingstone has also visited Ole Miss, Tennessee, Auburn and Florida State.

"It was probably one of my favorites in my opinion," said Livingstone of his Arkansas visit. "It was unbelievable, it really was."

He also has offers from Tennessee and Pittsburgh. Livingstone appreciates his three offers so early in the process.

"They took a chance on me early and it's going to stick with me for whenever the day comes I decide to commit," he said.

Livingstone played on the varsity level as a freshman at Pearce High School in nearby Richardson where he recorded 14 receptions for 204 yards and 5 touchdowns. He said there's 100% chance he makes a return visit to Fayetteville

"Maybe next summer or maybe I'll go to a game this fall," he said.

SMITH SETS OPTIONS

Arkansas shooting guard target Nick Smith Jr. announced on Thursday a list of eight options after high school, and the Razorbacks are among a group that includes five other schools and two professional leagues.

Smith, 6-5, 176 pounds, of North Little Rock, announced his top colleges as Arkansas, Kentucky, Kansas, Auburn, Alabama and Oklahoma. In a trend among top prospects, he's also considering playing professionally after high school with the National Basketball League in Australia and Overtime Elite league under consideration.

ESPN rates Smith a 4-star prospect, the No. 7 shooting guard and No. 37 overall prospect in the 2022 class while being the No. 1 recruit in Arkansas. He is scheduled to make an official visit to Fayetteville on Sept. 10-12.

