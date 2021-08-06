Four to compete for 2022 Arkansas Teacher of the Year honor

Teachers from school districts in Cabot, Lake Hamilton, Springdale and Wynne were named Thursday as state semifinalists for the 2022 Arkansas Teacher of the Year at a ceremony at the Governor's Mansion.

The four teachers, their teaching fields and their schools and school districts are:

• Allison Dolan, social studies, grades nine through 12, Don Tyson School of Innovation, Springdale School District.

• Jil'Lana Heard, library media specialist, grades 10-12, Lake Hamilton High School, Lake Hamilton School District.

• Vickie Lewis, grades six through eight, NewStart Academy, Wynne School District.

• Jessica Saum, special education, grades kindergarten through four, Stagecoach Elementary School, Cabot School District.

One of the four state semifinalists will be named the 2022 Arkansas Teacher of the Year in the fall and will compete for the 2022 National Teacher of the Year award.

The four were selected from among 12 regional finalists named by the Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education in July.

Dolan of the Springdale School District was cited for efforts to teach her students how to be leaders in and outside the classroom. She does that by being personally active in community organizations and by giving her students opportunities to work alongside her.

Heard, a graduate as well as a faculty member in the Lake Hamilton district was commended for being a technological innovator as well as a skilled educator. She has made it her priority to work with core academic teachers to incorporate literacy strategies.

Lewis, an alternative learning teacher in the Wynne School District, was praised for the compassion she shows her students and their families and how she works to address the needs of each students no matter their challenges.

Saum, of the Cabot School District, was praised for her innovation and collaboration with community organization to provide her special education students with a virtual flight via the Little Rock Air Force Base and on a outdoor camping trip at the school. She is the author of a guide detailing how schools can support military families during deployments and family transitions.

Each of the regional finalists received a certificate and a $1,000 prize provided by the Walton Family Foundation of Bentonville.

The Arkansas Teacher of the Year program is part of the National Teacher of the Year program, which recognizes teachers for their teaching and leadership skills. The state's selection committee will visit each of the schools where the four semi-finalists work before selecting the 2022 state teacher of the year.

Speakers at the Thursday ceremony included Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Arkansas Secretary of Education Johnny Key, Arkansas Board of Education Chairman and former Teacher of the Year Ouida Newton, and the 2021 Arkansas Teacher of the Year Susanna Post from the Fort Smith School District.

Hutchinson and other speakers acknowledged the difficulties that the covid-19 pandemic has presented to educators and students.

The governor said he was grateful of the work of the educators during such a challenging time that will spill into the coming school year.

"I know we thought we were done with it" he said and added that "we'll have a successful year because of you."