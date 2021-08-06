Sections
Defense rests in Franklin County sheriff trial, moves into closing arguments

by Thomas Saccente | Today at 12:26 p.m.
Franklin County Sheriff Anthony Boen (right) walks into the federal courthouse for the Western District of Arkansas on Monday with his attorneys, Russell Wood (left) and Paul Prater (center), in Fort Smith. Boen is on trial for three charges of deprivation of rights under color of law in connection with three use of force incidents involving detainees. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Max Bryan)

FORT SMITH -- Jurors in a River Valley sheriff's use-of-force trial have now heard witness testimonies from both sides.

The attorneys for Sheriff Anthony Boen, 51, rested their case against the federal government in U.S. District Court Friday morning. The two parties will present their closing arguments this afternoon, after which the jury will begin its deliberation to reach a verdict.

Boen pleaded not guilty to three federal charges of deprivation of rights under color of law on Dec. 17, 2019. His indictment accuses him of using unreasonable force against detainees three separate times from September 2017 to December 2018, all of which resulted in "bodily injury."

Boen chose to not testify on Friday.

Print Headline: Franklin County sheriff trial to move into closing arguments today

