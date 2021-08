FYI: APT cancels final weekend of summer rep

Today

Yards & Yards of Yard Sales -- Today & Saturday, all over Eureka Springs. Maps at Greater Eureka Springs Chamber of Commerce, 44 Kingshighway. 253-8737.

Bentonville Film Festival -- LGBTQIA+ Stories Showcase, 10 a.m., White Auditorium at Northwest Arkansas Community College. $15. bentonvillefilm.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

True Crime Trivia -- 7 p.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook Live. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Art Trail at Night -- With music, food, artmaking and more, 8-11 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Saturday

Elkfest -- Car show, vendor fair, silent auction, music, history project, food, inflatables & kids' activities, 7 a.m.-2 p.m., Bunch Park, Elkins Community Center & Elkins Public Library, with a screening of "Around the World in 80 Days" at 8:30 p.m. in Bunch Park. Proceeds benefit the Elkins Shop with a Cop program. elkinsar.org.

Decatur Barbecue -- With 5K and Fun Run starting at 7:30 a.m. at Veterans Park, a car show at 10 a.m., chicken dinners at 10:30 a.m., and a parade at 1 p.m. on Main Street. Free. 752-3912.

Bentonville Film Festival -- Competition Shorts Block 1, 10 a.m., White Auditorium at Northwest Arkansas Community College. $15. bentonvillefilm.org.

Bentonville Film Festival -- Competition Shorts Block 3, 10 a.m., Walmart World Room at The Walmart Museum. $15. bentonvillefilm.org.

Bentonville Film Festival -- Competition Shorts Block 2, 1 p.m., White Auditorium at Northwest Arkansas Community College. $15. bentonvillefilm.org.

Bentonville Film Festival -- Competition Shorts Block 4, 1 p.m., Walmart World Room at The Walmart Museum. $15. bentonvillefilm.org.

__

Sunday

Book Talk -- A Conversation with Sidney Thompson, author of The Bass Reeves Trilogy, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com