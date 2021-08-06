Gallo's three-run HR lifts Yankees over Mariners

NEW YORK -- Joey Gallo hit his first home run with the New York Yankees, a three-run shot that put them ahead in the seventh inning of a 5-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Thursday night.

Gallo, who entered 2 for 23 in six games since the Yankees acquired him from Texas, lofted a 1-0 slider from Paul Sewald (6-3) just over the short porch in right field.

"A big night for him, but the way I look at it, he's been having good at-bats every night," New York Manager Aaron Boone said. "The defense has been there. You're seeing the athleticism. He's grinding at-bats. So for me it was kind of a matter of time where he really broke through and obviously hit one out of the park and a huge one at that, but I think he's looked very good in the first week, frankly."

After two-strike singles by Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, Gallo watched his drive stay inside the foul pole and pumped his fist while rounding first before completing his trot around the bases.

"I was just hoping that it would stay fair and I was just hoping it would get out," Gallo said. "Once I saw it get out, I was just overcome with emotion."

Gallo, who also doubled twice, waved from the dugout to the adoring crowd, which continued to chant his name as he jogged out to left field for the eighth.

"It's always nice to hit a homer, it's a little bit nicer to hit a game-winning homer," Gallo said.

Gallo's 26th of the season helped the Yankees win for the sixth time in seven games and move a season-high 10 games over .500. Both New York and Seattle are chasing the AL wild-card spots currently held by Boston and Oakland.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Gallo is the fourth Yankees player in the last 20 seasons whose first five hits with the team went for extra bases. He also tied a career high by getting three extra-base hits for the third time.

"He's been playing really good but I think everybody loved what he did tonight," said infielder Rougned Odor, Gallo's former teammate in Texas.

Chad Green (5-5) worked two innings in relief of starter Nestor Cortes Jr. Zack Britton pitched the eighth and Aroldis Chapman allowed two baserunners in the ninth before retiring Mitch Haniger on a flyball to the warning track in left field for his 23rd save in 27 opportunities.

BLUE JAYS 3, INDIANS 0 Bo Bichette homered and drove in all three runs, Ross Stripling pitched six sharp innings to win his second consecutive start and Toronto blanked Cleveland.

TIGERS 8, RED SOX 1 Victor Reyes tripled twice and drove in three runs, Tarik Skubal pitched five scoreless innings, and Detroit beat skidding Boston.

TWINS 5, ASTROS 3 Rookie Griffin Jax had a solid and Andrelton Simmons drove in two runs to help Minnesota building a big early lead against Houston.

ROYALS 3, WHITE SOX 2 Daniel Lynch and four relievers held Chicago in check, and Emmanuel Rivera's line drive was misplayed into an early two-run double that helped the Kansas City Royals hang on.

ANGELS 5, RANGERS 0 Dylan Bundy pitched shutout ball into the seventh inning in the opening-day starter's second appearance since returning from a demotion to the bullpen, and Los Angeles beat Texas.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 8, CARDINALS 4 Austin Riley homered and Ehire Adrianza drove in the go-ahead run with the first of four consecutive bases-loaded walks as Atlanta scored six times in the eighth inning to complete a three-game sweep of St. Louis.

MARLINS 4, METS 2 Jorge Alfaro hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning and Miami beat New York, taking three of four from the sagging NL East leaders.

PHILLIES 7, NATIONALS 6 J.T. Realmuto and Rhys Hoskins each hit a two-run double in the ninth inning, and Philadelphia rallied past Washington to complete a four-game sweep.

GIANTS 5, DIAMONDBACKS 4 (10) LaMonte Wade Jr. tied it with a two-out single in a four-run ninth inning and Kris Bryant doubled in the winning run in the 10th to complete San Francisco's rally over Arizona.

ROCKIES 6, CUBS 5 Trevor Story hit two home runs, including a go-ahead two-run drive in the fifth inning, and Colorado hung on to beat Chicago.

REDS 7, PIRATES 4 Eugenio Suarez and Joey Votto hit three-run home runs in a six-run second inning, powering Cincinnati over Pittsburgh.

Thursday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Miami 4, NY Mets 2

Colorado 6, Chicago Cubs 5

San Francisco 5, Arizona 4 (10)

Philadelphia 7, Washington 6

Cincinnati 7, Pittsburgh 4

Atlanta 8, St. Louis 4

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Detroit 8, Boston 1

LA Angels 5, Texas 0

Toronto 3, Cleveland 0

NY Yankees 5, Seattle 3

Kansas City 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Minnesota 5, Houston 3