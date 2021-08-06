Hellzapoppin'

Likely, there have been reboots faster and sloppier than this one, appearing a mere five years since David Ayers' largely disappointing original "Suicide Squad" -- but maybe not one as gleeful about gutting and wiping the bloody smear of its predecessor away, so as to begin with a relatively clean slate of possibilities.

A few minutes into James Gunn's new version -- featuring a group of DC C-list supervillains offered a chance at a reduced sentence in exchange for services rendered to a hard-bitten government director known as Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), in this case sent to the South American country of "Corto Matese" in a small beach invasion -- nearly every surviving character from the first film has been bloodily dispatched, in favor of the new crop.

I say "nearly" because, as any DC-ite might tell you, there is simply no way they could possibly eradicate Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) from the still-fledgling DC Extended Universe. Through all their various films, she's easily the best and most enjoyable character, played with flippant verve and an appropriately atrocious "Honeymooners" accent, with the ever-game Robbie.

As she and Colonel Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman) limp away from the beach invasion gone truly south, the new crew -- consisting of Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Peacemaker (John Cena), King Shark (voice of Sly Stallone), Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior), and, um, Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian) -- disembark on a different part of the island, the massacre of the other members proving a perfect distraction from their entrance point.

The new crew eventually reconvene with Harley and Flag, and proceed to their mission, which is to destroy a secret testing facility led by a man known as Thinker (Peter Capaldi), believed to contain a monstrous, inter-galactic creature capable of overtaking the planet.

As a director, Gunn -- who made a name for himself in the Marvel Comics Universe, helming the very successful pair of "Guardians of the Galaxy" films -- brings certain reliable things to the table: For one thing, he predictably upgrades the soundtrack game, with inspired music cues ranging from Johnny Cash and Louis Prima to vintage Pixies; for another, he draws from a raft of inventive, if exorbitantly bloody, kills for the Squad to perform.

On the topic of graphic carnage, one gets the sense that Gunn, freed at last, after working from under the yoke of the vastly more toned-down, PG-rated auspices of the Disney-owned MCU, positively revels in the opportunity to let the blood, brains and entrails fly, wreaking his preferred form of R-rated, hyper-violent havoc. We have King Shark gnawing on the decapitated head of one unfortunate soldier, whose eyes somehow still furtively shift from side to side as he's being consumed; other heads blown off, or sliced clean through such that sections of brain filets come tumbling out; and, naturally, bodies being torn asunder, crushed under rubble, and blown apart by various applications of advanced weaponry.

Of course, there's a Twitter-scandal-related reason Gunn was suddenly free and available in the relatively short window of time it took to throw this production together (Marvel temporarily "fired" him, after a host of offensive, and poorly executed "edgy" tweets were discovered from his early days as a would-be comedian). The MCU's loss, and seemingly the DCEU's gain, only there's the sense that the stepped up production didn't allow for much needed fermenting of the script. There's Gunn's usual assortment of gags and gas, but his hit-count is a good deal less effective than with the "Guardians" films, and some inspired bits (the Polka-Dot Man's psychotic hatred of his mother, say) are overplayed such that what should have been the knock-down funniest moment of the film has already been robbed of much of its potential comic power.

There are still some amusing scenes -- the initial beach assault by the "distraction" team offers some comic spikes; and, naturally, Harley is given a wonderfully nutty solo run of blood-soaked mayhem, breaking out of a heavily guarded torture room to the aforementioned Prima's classic "Just a Gigolo" -- and some decent set pieces, but a surprising amount of material falls flat, with many jokes not quite landing right, and the ensemble isn't terribly much helped by Gunn's peculiar lineup decisions.

Besides Harley, this team consists of two dudes with nearly identical abilities to hit distant targets with deadly force; a woman who can summon rats to her side; a giant, walking shark who has the mind of a 4-year-old; and a nebbish dude who can fire deadly colored dots at people when he has a mind to. Not exactly a killers' row, and, quite possibly, more difficult an assemblage than it needed to be, as if Gunn wanted to challenge himself to make such an underpowered crew perform at the highest levels, as a lark, just to see if he could pull it off. He mostly does, I guess? It's certainly more lively than the 2016 version, but much of the film's joie de vivre feels as bled out as one of the many, many dismembered corpses left in its wake.