Happy birthday (Aug. 6): You are good at what you do and excellent at describing it, making you a marketing genius who earns top dollar for positioning yourself so well. You'll get deep satisfaction from a key relationship with many rich layers. There's a test in October and prize in November.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The reason you want to know about someone is more than sheer curiosity. You wonder about the potential. Do you share commonalities? Is there an opening? Can you make a connection? The right questions will be key.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You have an urge to open all the windows and doors so fresh, life-giving air can circulate. This is the same urge that sends you adventuring into the wide, busy world.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): In much of life, the first step is a point of no return. This is why arenas allowing for experimentation are so popular. They embody the nature of play, which is to try things without serious consequence or commitment.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): As compassionate as you are, listening to talk that goes on and on feels like an assault. With a healthy appreciation for pleasant, articulate brevity, you'll craft your side of the conversation accordingly.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): To some degree you can choose your teachers and your students, though life will surprise you in this regard. You'll get the equivalent of a weird substitute or rambunctious pupil and make the most of it.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The work feels like a grind because it is. But at least it's a grind that matters, as it feeds and fortifies you and others. This gets harder before it gets easier, but heavenly forces will eventually come to your aid.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): That which disturbs you also interests you. Do you dare look into it? A tiny peek will be an interesting exercise in your sensory and emotional responses. One small dose can start your process of immunity.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Humility must be cultivated. Without it, we are prone to mistakes of arrogance. The things we are so certain of become dangerous. A humble heart purifies your personal atmosphere.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Just because you have the right of way doesn't mean you should proceed. It's best to proceed, head on a swivel, ready to yield, speed up and do whatever assists the flow.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): When you're not strong enough to knock down the wall that closes you in, inspect it for weakness; one crack is all you need to start chipping away. There always is one.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): On a spinning planet, even the most stable and concrete relationships are changing all of the time. Don't let that throw you off-balance. You're at your best when you expect the road to wind.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Belonging is a feeling happening in a person, a poetic sense or a spiritual resonance. It's not a fact. Belonging is subjective truth. The only person who can tell you where, if and how you belong is you.

COSMIC CAUTION TAPE

As the sun squares Uranus, we encounter the wire fence, the caution tape, the wall with a sign, “Turn back now.” But this blockage represents a contest of wills. Someone before you claimed the territory. Pause to consider the purpose and correctness of the claim; also the consequences of pushing through, if indeed there are any at all.

WEEKEND LOVE FORECAST

ARIES: You maintain an air of grace as you accept compliments but don’t ask for them.

COUPLE OF THE WEEKEND

When Leo and Cancer are not falling in love, they are getting on each other’s nerves. This fire and water combo are either steaming up the scene or they are learning to tolerate another’s quirks, which is an exercise in self-improvement. As each expands to accommodate the other, they become bigger, more loving, passionate and compassionate people. A more successful coupling could not be found.