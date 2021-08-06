Hospital bed count across Arkansas

The state Department of Health releases numbers on weekdays showing how many covid-19 patients are in Arkansas hospitals.

The statistics show the total numbers of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators; the number in use by covid-19 patients; and the unused total of each. Other beds and ventilators in use are for patients suffering from different illnesses or injuries.

These are Thursday's totals, as reported to the Health Department by hospitals:

Total hospital beds 8,850

Covid-19 hospitalizations 1,251

Unused beds 1,733

Total ICU beds 1,172

Covid-19 patients in ICU 464

Unused ICU beds 36

Total ventilators 1,079

Covid-19 patients on vents 266

Unused ventilators 606

