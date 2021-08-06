Hospitalizations up in Florida children

MIAMI -- More Florida children were hospitalized with covid-19 on Tuesday than in any other state, reflecting a rapid rise in serious illness among an age group considered to be at lowest risk of severe outcomes but with many still not eligible for vaccination.

Nationally, the number of people of all ages in the hospital has almost quadrupled over the past month to nearly 45,000, turning the clock back to early March, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The overall U.S. death toll topped 615,000 on Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In Florida, 46 pediatric patients were admitted to hospitals with confirmed infections three days ago and 22 more were hospitalized with suspected cases, according to federal data.

Only Texas reported a higher total number of pediatric patients in hospitals with confirmed covid-19 on Tuesday -- 142 children -- compared with 135 in Florida.

Although cases have spiked across all age groups in Florida, a Miami Herald analysis revealed that the sharpest increase over the past month has occurred among kids younger than 12.

Physicians and public health experts attribute the rise in pediatric hospital admissions to the more contagious delta variant, which produces a viral load that is roughly 1,000 times higher than the original coronavirus strain -- and the low rate of vaccination among those younger than 20.

At south Florida children's hospitals in recent weeks, emergency room doctors have seen more symptomatic children than they did during the surges in the spring and summer of 2020, said Dr. Ronald Ford, chief medical officer for Memorial Healthcare System's Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital in Hollywood.

"In our previous iteration of the pandemic, it was more they're positive but they're not sick or minimally sick," Ford said of the changing impact on children. "This is different. ... There's a much higher percentage of pediatric patients becoming infected and symptomatic."

The number of patients presenting at Memorial Health and Joe DiMaggio Children's emergency rooms with covid also has exploded, Ford said, from 23 in June to 240 in July.

"The rate of rise has been really more than what we in the children's hospital have seen at any point in time in this pandemic," Ford said. "That to me is concerning."

At Nicklaus Children's Hospital in Miami, emergency rooms have also been busy with a spike in pediatric patients over the past three to four weeks, said Dr. Marcos Mestre, chief medical officer.

"There's definitely a significant uptick," he said, noting that while Nicklaus Children's admitted 16 pediatric patients in June, the number shot above 60 in July.

Mestre said most of those patients were infected with the delta variant, which made up more than 85% of samples collected by the CDC in the Southeast during the two weeks that ended July 31.

With school resuming in two weeks and Florida's governor banning masks in schools, millions of children will be crowding into buses, classrooms, cafeterias and other indoor areas -- raising the risk that the most transmissible strain will find plenty of unvaccinated hosts to keep spreading the disease.

Mary Jo Trepka, an infectious-disease epidemiologist and professor at Florida International University, said the spike in pediatric hospitalizations was preventable.

"It's very unfortunate," she said. "These kids didn't even get to make the decisions that are impacting their health."

'ONLY SO MANY BEDS'

Florida hospitals slammed with covid-19 patients are suspending elective surgeries and putting beds in conference rooms, an auditorium and a cafeteria. As of midweek, Mississippi had just six open intensive-care beds in the entire state.

Georgia medical centers are turning people away. And in Louisiana, an organ transplant had to be postponed along with other procedures.

"We are seeing a surge like we've not seen before in terms of the patients coming," Dr. Marc Napp, chief medical officer for Memorial Healthcare System in Hollywood, Fla., said Wednesday. "It's the sheer number coming in at the same time. There are only so many beds, so many doctors, only so many nurses."

Medical centers are being forced to return to crisis footing just weeks after many closed their covid-19 wards and field hospitals.

The 45,000 people now hospitalized in the U.S. is nowhere close to the 124,000 people at the peak of the winter surge in January. But health experts say this wave is perhaps more worrying because it has risen more swiftly -- and a disturbingly large share of the patients are young adults.

And to the frustration of public health experts and front-line medical workers, the vast majority of those now hospitalized are unvaccinated.

Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi alone account for more than 40% of all hospitalizations in the country.

Mississippi has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the nation, with less than 35% of its population fully inoculated, and Louisiana and Georgia aren't much better at about 38%. Florida is closer to the national rate at 49%, but none of the four Southern states comes close to the New England region, where most states are well above 60%.

SCHOOLS INITIATIVE

The White House, worried that vaccination rates among young people are lagging as the school year approaches, is enlisting pediatricians to incorporate shots into back-to-school sports physicals and encouraging schools to host their own vaccination clinics.

The initiative, announced Thursday by Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, is part of a broader "return-to-school road map" aimed at getting students back to in-person learning this fall. School officials around the country are worried that the surge in cases will threaten the return.

Roughly 90% of the country's educators are vaccinated, Cardona said, and the administration sees vaccinating students as essential to keeping schools open. But experts and school superintendents say increasing vaccination rates among students may be an uphill battle.

"When you look at a map of the United States and you see those states that have low vaccination rates and high infection rates, those are the areas where superintendents are having problems in getting kids vaccinated," said Dan Domenech, executive director of the School Superintendents Association, which represents about 13,000 officials around the country.

Young people 12 and older have been eligible for vaccination since May, when the Food and Drug Administration gave emergency authorization to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Although the nation has met President Joe Biden's goal of having at least 70% of adults at least partially vaccinated, only 40.7% of 12- to 15-year-olds and 51% of 16- and 17-year-olds have received at least one dose, according to data collected by the CDC.

Last week, the CDC said that it wanted in-person schooling to resume across the country, and it updated its mask guidance to call for universal mask use by students, staff members and visitors in schools, regardless of their vaccination status or the rate of community transmission.

Cardona issued a pointed message to Republican governors, including Ron DeSantis of Florida and Greg Abbott of Texas, about the steps they have taken to prevent local officials from requiring face coverings.

"Don't be the reason why schools are interrupted," Cardona said. "Kids have suffered enough."

Abbott last week signed an executive order prohibiting cities and other government entities in Texas from enacting vaccine requirements or mask mandates.

The next day, DeSantis signed an order allowing Florida's education officials to withhold funds from school boards that impose mask mandates in violation of the state's new rules.

The risk of significant illness for children with the virus is low, but it exists: More than 16,000 children have been hospitalized with the coronavirus in 24 states and New York City as of July 22, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association.

KANSAS MASK FIGHT

In Kansas, a fight over a mask mandate in schools has been unfolding in a high-achieving district, where nearly 200 doctors have been battling a superintendent who has refused to issue a mandate despite rising coronavirus rates.

The doctors, many of whom have children in the Blue Valley School District in Johnson County, have become activists, writing letters and trying to build community support for a mandate. The county commission is discussing whether to impose a mandate for elementary schools and middle schools with sixth-graders.

"I am beside myself," said Dr. Fariha Shafi. "I don't understand why you would choose not to do this, because you already have data that it works. It worked in your own district [last school year]. What is preventing you from doing it now?"

With school starting in the district Aug. 18, the doctors have sent letters to Superintendent Tonya Merrigan and other community leaders, saying in part:

"We urge you to not succumb to the pressure of a vocal minority to prematurely abandon these critical risk mitigation measures. Listen to the science, data, and professional advice from our public health officials who have dedicated themselves to overcoming this pandemic."

CALIFORNIA SHOT MANDATE

California will require all of its roughly 2.2 million health-care workers and long-term-care workers to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 30 as the nation's most-populous state loses ground in the battle against new infections.

The order, issued Thursday by the California Department of Public Health, is different than what Gov. Gavin Newsom said last month when he announced health-care workers would have the choice of getting vaccinated or submitting to weekly testing.

Now workers don't have a choice: All must be fully vaccinated, with exceptions only for religious belief or a qualifying medical reason backed up by a note from a licensed medical professional.

The change comes as California is seeing the fastest increase in new cases since the start of the pandemic.

"Increasing numbers of health-care workers are among the new positive cases, despite vaccinations being prioritized for this group when vaccines initially became available," said Dr. Tomas Aragon, California's public health officer.

The order represents a new hard line in public health leaders' quest to persuade the hesitant to get the vaccine. But other states with similar requirements have carved out exceptions, like in Oregon where health-care workers can instead get regular testing.

VIRGINIA REQUIREMENTS

In Virginia, most state workers will have to be vaccinated or agree to regular testing under a requirement that Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday. The order will take effect Sept. 1 and apply to more than 120,000 executive-branch employees, the governor's office said.

"The three vaccines are safe, effective, free, and widely available, and I strongly urge every eligible Virginian to get their shot. The time for waiting is over," said Northam, the nation's only doctor-governor.

Virginia joins other states including California, New York and North Carolina that have taken similar measures. The governor also addressed the state's expired mask mandate and the patchwork of rules that local school divisions across the state have adopted.

While Northam has so far ruled out reinstating a mandate, he said Thursday that a law passed by the General Assembly earlier in the year mandating in-person instruction also requires school districts to follow mitigation strategies from the CDC, whose guidelines currently recommend masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors at schools nationwide.

Information for this article was contributed by Daniel Chang and Ana Claudia Chacin of the Miami Herald (TNS); by Kelli Kennedy, Philip Marcelo, Leah Willingham, Kevin McGill, Melinda Deslatte, Adriana Gomez Licon, Frieda Frisaro, Heather Hollingsworth, Adam Beam and Sarah Rankin of The Associated Press; by Sheryl Gay Stolberg of The New York Times; and by Felicia Sonmez, Meryl Kornfield, Moriah Balingit and Valerie Strauss of The Washington Post.