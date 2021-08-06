Hot Springs School District offers vaccination incentives

HOT SPRINGS -- In an effort to ensure a smoother, safer transition back to school this fall, the Hot Springs School District will offer an incentive program for both students and teachers who receive their covid-19 vaccinations.

The district, after recently approving a $200 cash incentive for every staff member fully vaccinated by Oct. 1, will now issue $100 Amazon gift cards to every age-eligible student who is vaccinated. Superintendent Stephanie Nehus said the district will be releasing the full details of the student incentive program on Sunday.

"The student incentive has kind of been in the works, but we are going to be able to provide an incentive to all of our students that are 12 and older who receive the vaccine," she said. "And, again, we're kind of finalizing all the details of that process, but parents will have to opt-in -- it is totally voluntary."

Nehus said when the parents opt-in, they will provide the school with a copy of the vaccination record and then the student will receive the gift card. The district will pay for the project through money received from the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.

"We're planning as if every single one of our students were to opt-in," she said. "Because it is our intent that we'll open this incentive back up when they lower the age for vaccines which we feel pretty certain is coming in the fall. I was able to visit with (Arkansas Secretary of Health) Dr. Jose Romero last week and, you know, he felt like they were going to lower that age to age 6 probably by November-ish. So we'll open this back up, and we're planning as if every student were to get it."

Nehus said the district had 3,629 students last year and they are budgeting right at $360,000 for the student vaccination incentive project. The district currently has approximately 450 employees.

"Our staff has to turn in their documentation of vaccination completion and then they also have to sign a vaccination incentive authorization form, just stating that they understand that it's a one-time payment, that it was voluntary, that they had the opportunity to opt-in to receive that incentive," she said. "And so, we'll actually pay those who have already completed it here at the end of August and then we'll do another round in September and then another round in October for those that, you know, are not fully vaccinated until that Oct. 1 deadline."

While the vaccine can be received at any location that offers it, the district will be offering free vaccinations Aug. 11 from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at the welcome center located at 702 Main St. District Communications and Public Relations Coordinator Adriane Barnes said anyone in the community is invited and they are especially encouraging students and staff to come to campus.

"(It's) a place that they're familiar with," she said. "Our welcome center is very comfortable, convenient. It's indoors, it's air-conditioned, and it's important for all of our students to remember ... we're getting a lot of calls about it -- 'Is the vaccination required to return to school?' No, absolutely not. It is voluntary entirely. But, by getting a vaccine -- whether you're students or staff members -- it helps to ensure general wellness and safety, which is our top priority always. It also helps stop the spread of covid-19 in our schools and in our community, and it also prevents you from being quarantined in the event that an individual was identified as a probable close contact during contact tracing."

Nehus said that is the key.

"And that's what we just keep trying to communicate," she said. "Obviously, we're still waiting to hear what happens with the Legislature right now, but currently, we can't mandate masks. We are highly recommending it and we just continue to communicate -- vaccination equals no quarantine; wearing your mask appropriately when you cannot safely distance equals no quarantine.

"And so, we just cannot stress enough the importance of protecting yourself and all others around you, and that's going to be the key for us, you know, completing another successful school year. And we did it last year -- we did it -- and we really had minimal disruptions. We never had to close an entire school last year. We don't intend to do that again this year, but we're going to have to have everybody in our school community doing their part," she said.

Barnes said in order to ensure proper social distancing, the district's open house on Aug. 12 will be by appointment only for grades K-6 and will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. for grades 7-12 with a limit of two guests per student.

"We want our families to be in our buildings," she said. "We want our parents to be involved in our schools and with our administrators, but with covid numbers as high as they are, we're also trying to protect our students and our staff. So, hopefully adjusting open house just a little bit will allow us to do that."