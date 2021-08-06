• Jordan Prushinski, a 12-year-old Pennsylvania girl who said she didn't "realize what was going on" as she limped out of knee-deep water bleeding at a beach in Ocean City, Md., needed 42 stitches to close 20 cuts after an emergency room doctor said she had been bitten by a shark.

• William Carter, 38, a Dallas firefighter who got three weeks of paid leave by telling his employer that his wife, daughter and he had all tested positive for the coronavirus over three weeks, is facing disciplinary action and a felony theft charge after he confessed to making it up so he could vacation at a Texas resort.

• Keith Davis, 47, accused of torturing a Tampa, Fla., man to death and robbing him, avoided a potential death penalty by pleading guilty to murder in exchange for a life prison sentence just days before his a trial was to begin, prosecutors said.

• Antonia Ashford, 44, the associate warden of a federal jail in New York City, was charged with murder and a weapons charge after being accused of fatally shooting her husband in the face at their home in Jackson Township, N.J., prosecutors said.

• Zachariah Konkle, 32, a ride operator at the Jackson County, Ind., fair, faces a murder charge after pinning a man to the ground during a closing-time brawl for making fun of an autistic child, causing the man to die by asphyxiation, authorities said.

• Stefan Zappey, who taught the children of U.S. military personnel at an Army base near Stuttgart, Germany, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Georgia on sexual abuse counts after being accused of assaulting two young students, prosecutors said.

• Jason Freeman, vice president for safety at the Six Flags water park in Spring, Texas, said the "improper installation" of a pool-sanitizing system resulted in about 30 people being hospitalized with headaches and nausea after being exposed to chemicals in a kiddie pool area.

• Matthew Lewinski, 37, of Clinton Township, Mich., who police said lived with his girlfriend's mutilated corpse for more than seven months, was charged with first-degree murder, concealing a death and other counts, prosecutors said.

• Douglas Duren, 38, of Atlanta, who pleaded guilty to fraud and identity theft for selling memorabilia bearing fake autographs online, including sports equipment, books and photos, was sentenced to 40 months in prison.