The title "John and the Hole" is, on first blush, terrible, but as with several things in this confidently enigmatic coming-of-a-kind-of-age tale from Pascual Sisto, there's more to it than that. What initially sounds dumpy becomes somewhat cannily constructed: It's meant to evoke a kind of modern myth vibe, along the lines of "Jack and the Beanstalk."

As it turns out, the film's refusal to explain itself becomes a significant strength. John (Charlie Shotwell), is a 13-year-old kid from a wealthy family outside of Boston. Skinny and stammering, he's also difficult to read, either by his parents (Jennifer Ehle and Michael C. Hall), or his older sister (Taissa Farmiga). Which is why, when John's family wakes up one morning at the bottom of a deep, cement shaft -- part of a bunker built in the woods near their house -- after having been drugged and dragged there by John, their reactions run from mildly surprised to mildly upset.

John leaves them down there for a time, occasionally stopping by the edge to drop down food, water, and jackets, while he lives on at the main house, zipping around town in the family's Volvo, and taking out cash when needed from his dad's ATM card. At first, he finds it liberating -- eating a mound of chicken nuggets, endless pizzas, and leaving the mess littered around the house, as he attempts to stave off suspicions -- but, eventually, he gets lonely, and realizes he does indeed prefer their company to being on his own. His grand experiment ultimately leaving him feeling unfulfilled.

The film doesn't present him as an innocent kid, trying to figure stuff out, exactly. There's certainly a maliciousness implied in his actions -- a frequent shot looking up at John from inside the pit keeps re-establishing the peculiar power dynamic in the family -- but nothing happens, it appears, that can't be taken back easily enough, no matter how much it seems his family is suffering on their own from John's callous disregard.

Sisto shoots the film sensuously, drawing out the beauty of their immaculate house in contrast to the mess it slowly becomes under John's ambivalence (an idea neatly echoed with the rest of the family down in the bunker, who quickly become filthier and filthier until the mud and grime seems etched into their pores).

What conclusions it may draw are difficult to ascertain, in keeping with the nature of the project, but there is the definite sense that the nuclear family, as rigid as the formation may seem, remains a useful tool for healthy emotional growth after all. Who might have guessed?