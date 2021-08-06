Judge: Report on chief not releasable

A Pulaski County Circuit Court special judge on Thursday ruled that an investigative report sought by an attorney for four Little Rock police officers concerning complaints about their treatment was not subject to disclosure under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act at the moment.

A retired judge, Kathleen Bell, who was serving in place of Circuit Judge Alice Gray, issued the decision.

Attorney Robert Newcomb filed suit against the city July 23 on behalf of Rusty Rothwell, Kirk McCauley, John Michael Trent and David Mattox.

In a recent letter to the state's attorney general, Newcomb said their complaints concerned "wrongdoing" by Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey.

One month before the lawsuit was filed, Newcomb filed a public records request with the city to obtain a report for his clients completed by Loretta Cochran, an associate professor of management at Arkansas Tech University.

Mayoral spokeswoman Stephanie Jackson told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette last month that Cochran had been hired in a part-time position with the city's human resources department to investigate a backlog of complaints.

The city declined to release Cochran's report to Newcomb, though an attorney general's opinion sought by the city said some of the report's underlying materials might be subject to release.

In response to the city's request for an opinion, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge wrote that Little Rock's decision to withhold Cochran's report was consistent with the state Freedom of Information Act because the document was an employee-evaluation record and there had not yet been a decision made regarding disciplinary action for the employee being investigated, whom Rutledge did not name.

A hearing in the officers' lawsuit against the city was held on Wednesday over Zoom.

According to Bell's decision, Cochran's investigation of separate complaints the officers made to human resources in December 2020 resulted in an investigatory file of approximately 5,000 pages of documents as well as a 27-page June report summarizing the investigation and making recommendations.

The final report and supporting documentation were delivered to the city's top human resources official the same month and then to City Manager Bruce Moore in July, she wrote.

"Mr. Moore is in the process of reviewing the report and supporting documentation to prepare advice and recommendations for Mayor Frank Scott, Jr., who is the final decision-maker at the City of Little Rock with respect to the investigation," Bell wrote.

After reviewing Cochran's report, Bell found that "this document constitutes an employee evaluation or job performance review under the AFOIA."

She went on, "It was not disputed at the [Wednesday] hearing that the investigation into Plaintiffs' complaints is ongoing and that no final administrative determination has been made as to what disciplinary action, if any, should be taken regarding the employee in question."

Bell wrote that the request for Cochran's report was "premature," arguing the document was exempt from disclosure at this time.

Nevertheless, a review of supporting materials led Bell to conclude that some documents were not exempt from disclosure.

Her decision listed 12 records and said they should be released to the plaintiffs. They included at least two memos authored by Humphrey and staff meeting minutes -- presumably from police department discussions.

Bell said the city must release the listed documents to the officers or their designee within five business days. The judge denied Newcomb's request that the plaintiffs be awarded attorney's fees and litigation expenses.