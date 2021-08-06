Made stupid choice

Once again, our state is being portrayed nationally in a dark light. Deservedly so, unfortunately. Our "legislators" have sown the seeds of distrust in vaccinations that so many right-wing idiots have criticized, even though their "messiah's" administration was largely responsible for getting the vaccines developed in record speed, which I commend. Masking is a "no-brainer," especially for those who can't get the vaccine, but masks are "evil," according to our benevolent "legislators."

While this may be as radical as what our "legislators" are doing in Little Rock, I submit the following: If you don't get vaccinated and could do so without health issues or religious objections, you shouldn't take up space in our hospitals if and when you get covid. I shouldn't be denied an ICU bed if I am vaccinated but have a medical emergency because you made the stupid choice to ignore science and didn't get vaccinated. Are you willing to agree to that? I doubt it.

LANCE LEE

Texarkana

Gubernatorial lineup

Does who our governor is matter? Asa's done a decent job except for not getting rent relief out to people and cutting off the $300 per week unemployment supplement, taking millions of federal dollars out of our economy, but I guess you can't be a Republican and look out for the little guy. Maybe he'll make it up by getting people vaccinated and school kids masked.

What's scary are Asa's possible replacements. The leading candidate appears to be Sarah Huckabee Sanders, with Attorney General Leslie Rutledge still in as a long shot. Tim Griffin, who can count, dropped out a while back; and Chris Jones from Pine Bluff doesn't have a prayer. He's a Democrat, he's Black, and even worse, he has a Ph.D. from MIT.

Sanders gave us a hint of the future in a (literally) unbelievable op-ed on the covid vaccine that attributes all the success to Trump and all the problems to Biden and Harris. She's still got the gift that we saw used so well when she was speaking for Trump: She gives serial liars a bad name.

Leslie is trying to keep up with her old trick of running political ads with state money. She's run one about child predators online, one about people stealing government money, and now she's on scam phone calls. Each ad has the tag line, "Let your attorney general do the fighting for you," but as far as I can tell she's done no fighting. I got three bogus calls while typing this letter.

Given the caliber of the prospects, maybe we can figure out how to run the state without a governor.

ROGER WEBB

Little Rock

Ideas to help planet

Great; billionaires in space! Now what will they do next on Earth? Here are a few ideas, drawing from our nation's grand 19th century traditions: Why not form a utility on the West Coast and build desalinization plants in California and Oregon? Why not form a corporation and build a high-speed transcontinental railroad? And why not in a charitable way hire Dutch engineers to build levees for New Orleans, for Miami Beach, Charleston, and the Battery in New York?

After all, billionaires are the recipients of this country's largesse from the previous administration in Washington.

BOB MARKHAM

North Little Rock

Legislative mascot?

The Arkansas Legislature should adopt Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as its mascot. Like him, legislators have deprived local governing bodies of the right to decide policy for their citizens. Shame on you!

NEALUS WHEELER

Mountain Home

Taking over the party

These days we hear a lot about how the "radical left" has taken over the Democratic Party. Those making the claim often point to the popularity of politicians like Bernie Sanders, who was defeated in two Democratic presidential primaries, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), a junior congresswoman who represents about 650,000 residents in New York City, as evidence.

While these left-wing progressives have made some noise in recent elections, they've hardly taken over the DNC. For an example of a radical element that has actually taken over a political party, see Trumpism and the GOP.

RICHARD HUTSON

Cabot

Take risk like Abigail

Imagine someone saying, "I'm not going to use my seat belt because I can't be 100 percent sure it will protect me in a collision," or "I'm not going to take my prescription medication because some people experience undesirable side effects."

Abigail Adams made the difficult decision, when husband John was away in Philadelphia, of having herself and her children inoculated against smallpox using a procedure called variolation, where fluid is taken from an infected individual and introduced into another person with the hope that a mild case of the disease will develop, providing immunity. As I recall, one child almost died. Would Abigail have regretted her decision had the child died? I don't think so. I think the strength of character of this remarkable woman was such that she would have known she made the right decision, regardless.

Why would she, and others, take such a risk? Because dying from smallpox is a horrible way to die. I understand dying from the covid virus is an unpleasant way to die as well. I wonder what Abigail Adams might say to those reluctant to take the covid vaccine.

JOHN McPHERSON

Searcy