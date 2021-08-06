LIVE! in NWA: Cate Brothers in Rogers; alt music gathering in Fayetteville

The Clapp Auditorium at Mount Sequoyah Center in preparing for two nights of dance and performance Aug. 20-21. The inaugural Fay Do Do event -- the name is a play on "Fais Do Do," the term for a Cajun dance party -- will feature both local and nationally touring acts, including organizers Dylan Earl (pictured), Nick Shoulders and Willi Carlisle.

Music starts at 5 p.m. Aug. 20 and 3 p.m. Aug 21. Tickets are $20/night. eventbrite.com/e/fay-do-do-2021-tickets-164321192109

ELSEWHERE

• Woody & Sunshine performs at 9 p.m. today; Ella Running Rabbit performs at 2 p.m. Saturday; and Kindred Spirits performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at Chelsea's, 10 Mountain St. in Eureka Springs. 253-6723; chelseascafeeureka.com.

•Full House ($10) will perform at 6 p.m. today for Happy Hour; The Damn Neighbors ($10) perform with guests Lonesome Narrows at 9 p.m. today; and Mixtapes ($15) perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• Monk Is King and TryMore MOJO will perform with guests Doctor Junior at 7 p.m. Saturday at Prairie Street Live, 509 W. Prairie St. in Fayetteville. $15. 236-2404; prairiestreetlive.com.

• The Josephines will perform at 8 p.m. today at Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. $20. templelive.com.

• The Royale will perform at 8 p.m. today; and the Cate Brothers will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St., Railyard Park in Rogers. Free; tables/$25. railyardlive.com.

• Rachel B & Table for 3 will perform at 6 p.m. today; and Sugar Creek performs at 6 p.m. Saturday at Sassafras Vineyard Winery, 6461 E. Guy Terry Road in Springdale. Free. 419-4999. sassafrasspringsvineyard.com.

