Longhorns, Sooners attempt to focus on 2021

Steve Sarkisian has yet to make his debut in the Big 12, but the new Texas coach was asked to ponder life in the SEC. So was Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley, who -- like Sarkisian -- would much prefer to look ahead to this season.

Texas and Oklahoma will move to the SEC no later than July 2025. For now, the Longhorns begin practice today, and Sarkisian has more imminent concerns, among them choosing a starting quarterback and making sure his talented running back, Bijan Robinson, receives enough work.

Not that Sarkisian won't face SEC-related issues. Players, coaches, fans and administrators of the eight other Big 12 schools face uncertainty with the eventual loss of Texas and Oklahoma. People are angry. Some no doubt will let the Longhorns hear about it during games.

"You've got to recognize the elephant in the room," Sarkisian told reporters in Austin, Texas. "We can't be naive to that. But we also can't put so much emphasis into it that we don't focus on ourselves and do what's necessary for us to have success. Whether it's loud crowd noise, yelling at us on the bench, a 'horns down' signal, all those things are really irrelevant to our ability to execute and succeed at a really high level."

In Norman, Okla., Riley knew the questions about the SEC would come and he patiently answered them before saying he wants to focus on leading his team to a seventh consecutive Big 12 title.

"Right now, we're a member of the Big 12 and I think we've represented the conference well in these previous years and we intend to do so throughout the duration of our agreement," Riley said. "That starts with this year for us. That's going to be our focus. Any excitement or personal feelings I have are really overshadowed by that."

Riley said he was somewhat aware that a potential Oklahoma move to the SEC was in the works, but didn't know details before last week.

"I think it's going to be a positive thing for this university, a positive thing for our athletic department, our athletes, our coaches, everybody," he said.

Oklahoma running back Eric Gray, who spent the last two seasons playing for Tennessee, said the Sooners certainly will be able to compete in the SEC.

"Being in the SEC before, OU definitely fits that bill," Gray said. "This is a great school, a great program, a great team, so it definitely fits in that league. This team is a SEC team. The program is one of the greatest programs ever built. The SEC is just a league. There is a great chance for [Oklahoma] to join that league and be a powerhouse in that league."

Riley said while he had sentimental feelings about the Big 12 -- he also spent time coaching at Texas Tech -- he won't be concerned about that as he prepares the Sooners for this season. He's also not concerned about how the Sooners will be received on the road around the Big 12.

"I can't speak to other schools and their fan bases," he said. "Road games are always fun and always hostile. ... We will try to be great members of this league as long as we're a part of it. This year will be no different."

A big topic in Oklahoma has been whether the Bedlam series with Oklahoma State will continue after the Sooners leave for the SEC. Oklahoma State's new president, Kayse Shrum, has had harsh words concerning Oklahoma, and earlier this week, Oklahoma State Coach Mike Gundy said he'd defer to campus leaders on that decision.

"I have to make enough decisions on game day where everybody doubts what I do," Gundy said. "I'm a traditionalist. So you can take that for what it's worth."

Oklahoma President Joe Harroz and Athletic Director Joe Castiglione have said they want to see the series continue "in every sport" and Riley echoed that sentiment.

Sarkisian is familiar with the SEC, of course, having been offensive coordinator when Alabama won the national championship last season.

"Definitely big people, talented people, good coaches," Sarkisian said. "That's something, when we get to that point, we'll worry about."

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian wraps up his press conference during the NCAA college football Big 12 media days Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2020, file photo, The Red River Showdown logo is displayed on the field of the Cotton Bowl, prior to an NCAA college football game between the University of Texas and Oklahoma, in Dallas. Texas and Oklahoma made a request Tuesday, July 27, 2021, to join the Southeastern Conference — in 2025 —- with SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey saying the league would consider it in the “near future.” (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2018, file photo, the Big 12 conference logo is seen on a pylon during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Texas and USC in Austin, Texas. Texas and Oklahoma made a request Tuesday, July 27, 2021, to join the Southeastern Conference — in 2025 —- with SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey saying the league would consider it in the “near future.” (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley speaks during an during an NCAA college football press conference in Norman, Okla., Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman via AP)