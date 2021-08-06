Losses piling up for U.S. men's track

TOKYO -- A five-minute burst of action near the backstretch of the Olympic track served up the perfect snapshot of what is going right, and all that is going wrong, for the U.S. track and field team in Tokyo.

At one moment in the pole vault pit Thursday night, Katie Nageotte cleared 16 feet, 1 inch and went running up to the stands to celebrate a gold medal that had looked like a lost cause only an hour earlier.

At the next, just as the 400-meter sprinters approached the halfway point, American champion Michael Norman was steaming so far ahead of the competition, it became clear he could not sustain the pace.

He didn't. Norman finished fifth. The U.S. men's sprinters, once the dominant power across the global track game, left the stadium without having won a single gold medal over the first seven days of the nine-day meet.

But Nageotte's gold, won in a tense back-and-forth with Russian athlete Anzhelika Sidorova, was the third victory in the field for the U.S., two of which have been won by women.

With only two days left at Olympic Stadium, what started as anomaly can now be considered a trend:

The U.S. women are doing well.

The U.S. men are not.

The U.S. overall is doing well in field events.

It is struggling overall on the track.

Other instances that played out Thursday for the Americans:

• Grant Holloway, the defending world champion who came .01 seconds short of the world record earlier this summer in the 110-meter hurdles, came .05 short of Jamaica's Hansle Parchment, who won in 13.09. It was Jamaica's third Olympic gold medal of the post-Usain Bolt era.

• Will Claye, considered as good a bet as any to win with the defending champion, Christian Taylor, on the sideline, finished fourth in the triple jump. The winner: Pedro Pichardo of Portugal.

Other winners on a day where eight gold medals were awarded included Nafissatou Thiam of Belgium (heptathlon) and Damian Warner of Canada (decathlon).

Also, Massimo Stano won the 20-kilometer race walk, moved to Sapporo to try to beat the Tokyo heat, to give Italy its third gold medal in track.

The U.S. closed Thursday with five -- and 20 medals overall, which is 13 more than anyone else -- and there have been some exceptions to the trends.

Athing Mu and Sydney McLaughlin lived up to their hype to capture the country's only two golds from the track. And Ryan Crouser, a volunteer assistant at the University of Arkansas, gutted out an emotion-drenched victory to defend his Olympic shot put title.

Very few would've figured Crouser's win Thursday would be the first in any event for the men, who make up about half of the deepest team in the world.

Norman's fifth-place finish capped a dreary day of running for the red, white and blue.

He is something of a celebrity in Japan because his mother was born here and set a national middle-school record in the 100 meters. He was supposed to be part of a showdown with Steven Gardiner of the Bahamas, but Gardiner won this easily, in a time of 43.85 seconds, to add to his title from the world championships two years ago in Qatar.

Much earlier in the day came a rite of passage for the U.S. at the Olympics: A debacle in the men's 400 relay.

This time, it was Fred Kerley and Ronnie Baker who got tangled up in an exchange, costing them precious time and leaving the U.S. not with a "DQ," but with an unsightly "6" by its name. Sixth place means they won't get to run for the first relay gold since Bolt left the scene.

One good chance -- maybe the best one left -- for the men's sprinters might be in the 1,600 relay. The U.S. has won that event at seven of the last nine Olympics.

Michael Cherry is expected to be part of that team. The 26-year-old Cherry, who finished a spot ahead of Norman in the 400, tried to put a positive spin on things. It is, he insisted, a young team heading into the unknown. According to USA Track and Field, 81 of the 133 members of the team are at their first Games.

"We've got college kids, we've got guys who just got out of college," Cherry said. "So we're a pretty young team. We're going to dominate soon. Just everybody's got to grow up and adjust."

Steven Gardiner (center) of the Bahamas wins the gold medal ahead of Americans Michael Cherry (right), who finished fourth, and Michael Norman, who came in fifth, in the final of the men’s 400 meters Thursday at the Tokyo Olympics. The U.S. has been doing well overall in field events but struggling overall on the track. More photos at arkansasonline.com/86tokyo21/ (AP/Cameron Spencer)

Cravon Gillespie, of United States reacts after finishing a semifinal of the men's 4 x 100-meter relay at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Ryan Crouser, of United States, holds a sign while celebrating winning the gold medal in the final of the men's shot put at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Matthias Hangst/Pool Photo via AP)

Will Claye, of United States, competes in the final of the men's triple jump at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)