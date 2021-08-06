Murphy Oil reports 2Q revenue up 181%

Houston-based Murphy Oil Corp. more than doubled its year-over-year revenue in the second quarter, the company said Thursday.

Before the stock markets opened, the oil and natural gas company formerly based in El Dorado posted quarterly revenue of $549.6 million, up 181% over last year.

Murphy reported a net loss of $63 million, or 41 cents per share, for the quarter that ended June 30. That's an 80% improvement compared with a net loss of $317 million, or $2.06 per share, in last year's second quarter.

A consensus of 14 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters had predicted the company would post a gain of 24 cents per share. Murphy disclosed that excluding discontinued operations and other one-time items, it saw adjusted net income of $91 million, or 59 cents per diluted share.

The company's results show some recovery from severe hits it took in 2020's second quarter. One of the most severe hurricane seasons on record slowed production in the Gulf of Mexico. And crude oil prices hit record lows in April 2020 as the pandemic reduced demand.

Murphy Oil's shares closed at $21.22, up $1.15, or 5.73%, in trading Thursday on the Nasdaq. Its shares have traded between $7 and $25.97 over the year.

Roger W. Jenkins, Murphy's president and chief executive officer, said in the earnings report that the company had "a very positive quarter."

"Enhanced operational efficiencies allowed us to significantly exceed production guidance while maintaining our annual capital spending budget," Jenkins said. "Further, we are pleased with our progress on the exploration prospects this year, as well as the recent discovery in Brunei."

During the quarter, the company continued "significant" drilling projects in the Gulf of Mexico. Second-quarter production averaged 171,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day -- a measure used by oil and gas companies to allow for like-to-like comparisons.

The company expects to produce between 162,000 and 170,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the third quarter.

That estimate includes anticipated down time for seasonal storms. Hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

In its full-year guidance, Murphy said capital expenditures may range between $685 million and $715 million. It expects total net production of 157,500 to 165,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Murphy Oil is an international oil and natural gas exploration and production company with offshore production in Southeast Asia, Canada and the Gulf of Mexico as well as North American onshore operations. In the U.S., Murphy produces the bulk of its oil and gas from fields in the Eagle Ford Shale area of south-central Texas.

Last year, the company moved its headquarters in El Dorado and an office in Canada to Houston.