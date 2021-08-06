• The latest Rihanna news once again has nothing to do with her long-awaited next album, but with her status as a beauty and fashion mogul: She's a billionaire now, according to Forbes. The financial magazine estimated Wednesday that the 33-year-old singer, whose full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, is worth $1.7 billion -- making her the wealthiest female musical artist in the world, and the second-richest woman in entertainment after Oprah Winfrey. Forbes attributed $1.4 billion of Rihanna's wealth to the success of the Fenty Beauty brand, of which she owns 50%, and the rest to her Savage X Fenty lingerie company and earnings from her career in music and film. Fenty Beauty is a 50-50 joint venture with LVMH, the French luxury goods company behind brands including Christian Dior, Givenchy, Louis Vuitton and Marc Jacobs. Fenty drew consumers in right off the bat with an inclusive, 40-shade range of foundations, reportedly making $100 million in the first few weeks after it launched with Sephora in September 2017. The Def Jam Recordings hit-maker, who hasn't released an album since 2016's "ANTI," has more in store from Fenty in the near future. Last week, she teased a forthcoming fragrance line. With more than 100 million Instagram and 100 million Twitter followers, Rihanna also joins Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Jessica Alba on the coveted Forbes list as one of America's Richest Self-Made Women. A Vogue profile in 2019 confirmed that Rihanna was working on her ninth studio album. In March 2020, she told the magazine she couldn't announce the release date, but that she was "aggressively working on music."

• Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts will likely miss the band's forthcoming U.S. tour to allow him to recover from an unspecified medical procedure. A spokesperson for the musician said the procedure was "completely successful" but that Watts needs time to recuperate. The Stones are set to resume their No Filter tour with a stadium show on Sept. 26 in St. Louis. "With rehearsals starting in a couple of weeks it's very disappointing to say the least, but it's also fair to say no one saw this coming," a spokesperson for Watts said in a statement. Watts, 80, said in a statement he did not want his recovery to further delay the tour, which is set to visit several U.S. cities including Dallas, Atlanta, Los Angeles and Las Vegas. "For once my timing has been a little off. I am working hard to get fully fit but I have today accepted on the advice of the experts that this will take a while," Watts said. Watts successfully underwent treatment for throat cancer in 2004. He will be replaced by understudy Steve Jordan, who has played with Keith Richards for years.