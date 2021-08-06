N.C. company buys state's Southern Co.

The Southern Co., an Arkansas outlet that supplies and services fueling equipment, likely will grow its workforce after being acquired by a North Carolina company.

Southern was one of two companies SPATCO Energy Solutions of Charlotte announced Thursday that it had acquired for an undisclosed price.

Southern, which has offices in North Little Rock and Fort Smith, employs 44 people and "all will remain," according to John Force, SPATCO's president and chief executive office. "We believe with the additional resources SPATCO will bring to the company it will allow the [Arkansas] locations to grow and add an additional 15-20 people in the near future."

The acquisition will help give SPATCO more than 600 employees, more than 350 of them technicians, in 23 offices across 10 states, according to a news release.

Michael Shelby, Southern's top executive, will continue to run operations in Arkansas, SPATCO said.

"I've worked on projects with SPATCO for many years and the resources they bring to the table will allow us to take our operation to the next level," Shelby said in the release.

-- Noel Oman

Accelerator program taking applications

The application process is now open for a Northwest Arkansas business accelerator program offered in both English and Spanish by a nonprofit organization backed by the Walton Family Foundation.

The programs offered by Entrepreneurship for All are free and will be presented twice a year. The application process for the programs closes on Oct. 28, with classes and weekly mentorship beginning in early January.

The application for the English language program may be found at -- https://bit.ly/2TXuiJT, while the Spanish language application may be found at -- https://bit.ly/3ip4mQx.

The programs include practical business training, dedicated mentorship from local business and community leaders, and access to a large professional network, according to the nonprofit.

In 2019, businesses started through Entrepreneurship for All brought in more than $25 million in revenue and created 720 jobs. It has helped to start more than 500 businesses.

-- John Magsam

Rising 9.05, index ends day at 648.32

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 648.32, up 9.05.

"Equities rallied following an improved weekly jobless claims report as the energy and financial sectors led the S&P 500 Index higher in advance of the July payroll data report due [this] morning," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.