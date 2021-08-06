U.S. to probe Phoenix police use of force

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday announced a sweeping civil-rights investigation into the Phoenix Police Department's use of force and its policies on dealing with homeless residents.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said the investigation will include an examination of how Phoenix police treat residents with mental and physical disabilities and whether the agency has unlawfully disposed of the belongings of homeless residents. He said it will also examine whether officers have retaliated against people engaged in protected First Amendment activities.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, a Democrat, hailed the Justice Department investigation and said it will help with ongoing police reform measures she has been pushing since taking office in 2019.

"Public safety reform is an ongoing process in Phoenix, and now, with the help of the USDOJ, this robust program will continue," Gallego said in a statement.

No sign FBI leaked Clinton tips, U.S. says

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Justice Department's inspector general said Thursday that it did not find evidence that FBI agents shared inside information about the Hillary Clinton email investigation with Rudy Giuliani.

The question of whether anyone had leaked information to Giuliani arose after the former New York mayor said in an Oct. 26, 2016, television appearance that then-candidate Donald Trump had "some pretty big surprises" in the coming days. Two days later, James Comey, the FBI director at the time, revealed that the FBI would reopen the Clinton email investigation following the discovery of new emails.

The inspector general looked into whether anyone had improperly tipped off Giuliani, and more broadly examined contacts between FBI officials and reporters during the course of the investigation into whether Clinton had mishandled classified information on her personal email server.

As part of the investigation, the inspector general's office asked the FBI to determine which agents, if any, may have been in touch with Giuliani. The FBI identified four employees, but each employee told the watchdog office during interviews they had not had any contact with Giuliani, according to the report. The FBI said that the four employees had called telephone numbers associated with Giuliani, but the inspector general's office said that information was either outdated or meaningless.

According to a report issued Thursday, Giuliani told the watchdog office that he had not received any information about the Clinton investigation and that Comey's comments reopening the probe were a "shock to me. I had no foreknowledge of any of them."

Texas governor renews voting-bill effort

AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas Gov. Greg Greg Abbott on Thursday ordered another special legislative session to again try passing a GOP voting bill after Democrats left the state in protest to again prevent Republicans from changing the state's elections laws.

The announcement was expected and comes as more than 50 Democrats, who left Texas for Washington on July 12, were on the cusp of running out the clock on the current special session and torpedoing the sweeping voting package for a second time since May.

"I will continue to call special session after special session," Abbott said. He ordered the new 30-day special session to begin Saturday and made a new elections package one of 17 items he instructed the legislature to consider.

The cross-country exodus marked the second time that Democratic lawmakers staged a walkout on the voting overhaul, which they say would make it harder for young people, people of color and people with disabilities to vote.

Tennessee's abortion-wait law upheld

A federal appeals court Thursday upheld Tennessee's 48-hour waiting period for women seeking abortions, arguing that opponents had failed to identify instances where a woman had been significantly burdened by the requirement.

The decision comes after a lower federal court last year struck down the 2015 law that requires those seeking an abortion to make two trips to a clinic -- first for mandatory counseling and then for the abortion at least 48 hours later.

At the time, U.S. District Judge Bernard Freidman said the two-visit requirement posed logistical challenges for patients and clinics that could cause abortions to be delayed.

However, the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals disagreed and instead sided with the state's attorneys, who argued that the law could be struck down only if it prevented a large percentage of women from obtaining abortions altogether.

"None of the plaintiffs' witnesses could name specific women who could not get an abortion because the waiting period pushed them past the cutoff date," the justices wrote."

While Attorney General Herbert Slatery called the Sixth Circuit's decision "gratifying," The Center for Reproductive Rights, which had filed the lawsuit on behalf of several abortion providers, criticized the ruling.