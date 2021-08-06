Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Brian Cleaveland, 56, of 13 Mountain Crest Loop in Bella Vista was arrested Wednesday in connection with computer child pornography. Cleaveland was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Ashley Gonzales, 39, of 300 Meadow Court No. 89 in Siloam Springs was arrested Wednesday in connection with battery. Gonzales was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

• Kent Bonneville, 35, of 1201 S. 10th St. in Rogers was arrested Wednesday in connection with three counts of rape and four counts of sexual assault. Bonneville was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Miguel Nunez-Mendez, 52, of 2514 W. Ash St. in Rogers was arrested Thursday in connection with domestic battering. Nunez-Mendez was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

• Stephanie Wolf, 24, of 910 Rains Road in Siloam Springs was arrested Wednesday in connection with battery. Wolf was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Connie Palacios, 21, 1670 S. Pleasant St., C104, in Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm. Palacios was being held at the Washington County Jail on Thursday in lieu of $1,500 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Judy Rigsbee, 31, 2100 N. Leverett Ave., Apt. 103 in Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with four counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm by certain persons, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence. Rigsbee was being held at the Washington County Jail on Thursday with no bond set.