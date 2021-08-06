BASEBALL

J.R. Richard dead at 71

J.R. Richard, a huge, flame-throwing right-hander who spent 10 years with the Houston Astros before his career was cut short by a stroke, has died. He was 71. The team announced his death on Thursday but did not provide any further details. The 6-8 Richard intimidated hitters with an effectively wild delivery, a fastball that often touched 100 mph and an almost unhittable breaking ball. He was selected by the Astros with the second overall pick in the 1969 draft and struck out 15 batters in a complete-game win over the Giants in his major league debut on Sept. 5, 1971. He pitched for Houston from 1971-80, going 107-71 with a 3.15 ERA and 76 complete games. Richard won a career-best 20 games in 1976, the first of four consecutive seasons with at least 18 wins. In 1978 he became the first Astro to strike out 300 batters in a season when he led the majors with 303. The next year, he led the National League with a 2.71 ERA and fanned 313 to again lead the majors. Richard was having a great season in 1980, posting a 10-4 record with a 1.96 ERA in the first half of the season and starting for the NL in the All-Star Game on July 30. Less than a month later, Richard suffered a major stroke that ended his career.

Sanchez added to covid list

Catcher Gary Sanchez became the latest New York Yankees player to test positive for the coronavirus on Thursday after starting pitchers Jordan Montgomery and Gerrit Cole were sidelined by covid-19 earlier in the week. Manager Aaron Boone said the positive result for Sanchez came from a rapid test and the Yankees were awaiting the results of a PCR test. After Monday's game against Baltimore, Cole tested positive and was scratched from his scheduled start on the next day. Montgomery tested positive on Tuesday. The three positive results occurred after the Yankees returned from playing six games against the Tampa Bay Rays and Miami Marlins in Florida, where covid-19 cases are surging.

TENNIS

Nadal ousted at Citi Open

If Rafael Nadal was hoping to ease his painful left foot back into action after nearly two months off tour, that's hardly what happened in his Citi Open debut, which ended after just two matches. A night after needing three sets and more than three hours to get by, Nadal was eliminated 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 by 50th-ranked Lloyd Harris of South Africa under the lights on Thursday at the hard-court tournament in Washington, D.C. Harris hit 16 aces and took advantage of Nadal's admittedly problematic serve. The match ended when Nadal got broken for the second time, with Harris dropping his racket in disbelief after delivering a lob winner. Earlier, Jannik Sinner beat Sebastian Korda 7-6 (3), 7-6 (3) in a matchup between two youngsters considered possible future stars of men's tennis who also happen to be doubles partners this week.

GOLF

Two share Korn Ferry lead

Joshua Creel and Mark Blakefield each fired an 8-under 63 to take the lead at the Korn Ferry Tour's Utah Championship at the Oakridge Country Club in Farmington, Utah. Former University of Arkansas golfer Nicolas Echavarria is three shots back after an opening day 65. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) is at 1-under 70. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) shot a even-par 71.

Hill holds Hero Open lead

Scotland's Calum Hill took full advantage of favorable conditions to shoot a 9-under 63 Thursday and take a one-shot lead after the first round of the Hero Open in St. Andrews, Scotland. Hill was among the early starters and had a flawless round, with strong winds making scoring difficult later in the day. Northern Ireland's Jonathan Caldwell was a stroke back in second place, with the trio of Ross Fisher, Chase Hanna and Robin Sciot-Siegrist a further shot behind. Hill is seeking his first European Tour title after three wins on the Challenge Tour. Caldwell won his first European Tour title in the Scandinavian Mixed last month, but had missed the cut in his last four starts. He bounced back with a 64 which included an eagle and seven birdies.

FOOTBALL

Titans add quarterback

The Tennessee Titans haven't needed their backup quarterback since Ryan Tannehill took over as the starter in 2019, though competition for that job took another twist on Thursday. The team signed free agent Matt Barkley and released DeShone Kizer, who had played on the practice squad last season. That was the most notable of several moves made as the Titans also signed tackle Brent Qvale, guard Ross Reynolds and tight end Donnie Ernsberger. They placed cornerback Greg Mabin and offensive lineman Spencer Pulley on injured reserve. Barkley, 31, will compete with Logan Woodside for the No. 2 spot after spending his last three seasons in Buffalo. The backup hasn't seen much action the past couple of seasons as Tannehill has started 30 consecutive games for the Titans, including four playoff contests.