Olympic roundup

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

American duo rolls

Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman won the women's beach volleyball gold medal. The U.S. pair beat Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy of Australia 21-15, 21-16 for the championship today. It's Ross' third medal in as many Olympics, to go with the silver she won in London and a bronze from Brazil. Klineman is a first-time Olympian. The silver for Australia was its first beach volleyball medal since Natalie Cook and Kerri Pottharst took gold on Bondi Beach in Sydney in 2000. ... Switzerland won the bronze medal. Joana Heidrich and Anouk Verge-Depre of Switzerland cruised to a straight-set victory over Latvia this morning in the third-place match. The Swiss edged Tina Graudina and Anastasija Kravcenoka 21-19 in the first set before opening a 5-1 lead in the second and pulling away to win 21-15 and claim their nation's first Olympic medal on the women's side.

RACE WALKING

Tomala wins 50K race

Dawid Tomala of Poland won what might be the last 50-kilometer race walk at the Olympics. Tomala won in 3 hours, 50 minutes and 8 seconds in Sapporo for the gold medal. Jonathan Hilbert of Germany was second, 36 seconds behind Tomala in 3:50:44. Evan Dunfee of Canada was third in 3:50:59. The race walking events were moved to Sapporo because of Tokyo's summer heat and humidity. The 50-kilometer walk has been dropped from the schedule for the next Olympics in Paris in 2024 and may not return.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

U.S. takes home bronze

Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd each scored a pair of goals and the United States won the bronze medal in women's soccer with a 4-3 victory over Australia on Thursday. It was arguably the best the Americans had looked during the course of a rocky tournament that opened with an uncharacteristic 3-0 loss to Sweden. Rapinoe set the tone early with a goal scored directly from a corner kick. The loss spoiled the Australians' first-ever trip to the medal round at the Olympics. No Australian soccer team, men or women, has ever won a medal.

WRESTLING

American tops No. 1 seed

American David Taylor scored a double-leg takedown with 17 seconds remaining to beat Iran's Hassan Yazdani 4-3 and claim wrestling gold in the men's freestyle 86-kilogram class. Yazdani, the No. 1 seed, won the 74kg class at the 2016 Olympics. San Marino's Myles Amine defeated India's Deepak Punia 4-2 for bronze. It was the first-ever Olympic wrestling medal for the country with about 34,000 people. ... Japan's Risako Kawai won her second Olympic wrestling gold, defeating Belarus' Iryna Kurachkina 5-0 in the women's 57-kilogram freestyle final. Kawai won the 63kg category at the 2016 Games. Her younger sister, Yukako, won the 62kg class on Wednesday. American Helen Maroulis defeated Mongolia's Khongorzul Boldsaikhan 11-0 in a bronze medal match.

DECATHLON/HEPTATHLON

Warner sets Olympic record

Damian Warner of Canada won the decathlon after two grueling days of competition in the Tokyo heat and humidity. Warner, who wore an ice vest often during the competition to battle those conditions, posted an Olympic record of 9,018 points for the gold. He improved on his bronze five years ago in Rio de Janeiro. Kevin Mayer of France (8,726 points) took the silver, as he did in Rio. Ashley Moloney of Australia (8,649) won the bronze medal. ... Nafissatou Thiam successfully defended her Olympic title in the heptathlon as a seventh-place finish in her heat in the last event, the 800 meters, was enough for her to take the gold with 6,791 points. She won ahead of Dutch pair Anouk Vetter in silver (6,689) and Emma Oosterwegel in bronze (6,590).

TABLE TENNIS

China wins again

China's women continued their table tennis dominance, winning their fourth consecutive gold in the team event with a 3-0 win over Japan. First-time Olympians Chen Meng and Wang Manyu beat Kasumi Ishikawa and Miu Hirano 3-1 in the opening match, and then World No. 2 Sun Yingsha topped third-ranked Mima Ito 3-1 in the second match. Wang closed out the sweep by beating mixed doubles silver medalist Shiwen Liu 3-0. China has taken ever gold in the women's team event since it started at the 2008 Beijing Games. It didn't drop a single match in this year's tournament.

MEN'S VOLLEYBALL

France, ROC in finals

France is assured of its first medal ever in Olympic volleyball after the men's team swept Argentina in the semifinals. This is the first time the French have made it as far as the semifinals in either men's or women's indoor volleyball. They advanced to play the team representing the Russian Olympic Committee in the gold medal game on Saturday. Argentina will face Brazil for the bronze. Argentina's only medal in volleyball came with a bronze medal win over Brazil in 1988. The French lost three of five matches in pool play but upset Pool A winner Poland in five sets the quarterfinals followed by the win over Argentina.

