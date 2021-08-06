100 years ago

Aug. 6, 1921

• J.M. Lane, freight brakeman, employed by the Rock Island railroad, died en route to Little Rock early yesterday morning from injuries received when he was struck by the Rock Island Oil Special to El Dorado. The accident occurred at Vimy Ridge, near Little Rock.

50 years ago

Aug. 6, 1971

MARIANNA – Small groups of whites, some of them carrying baseball bats, kicked and hit several persons in the vicinity of the Lee County Courthouse Square following a trial in which County Judge Haskell Adams pleaded no contest to charges growing out of a confrontation with blacks involved in a boycott. Those reporting the beatings were Bill Husted, an Arkansas Democrat reporter covering the trial; Printiss Neal, one of the blacks who brought the charges against County Judge Adams, and Al J. Daniel Jr., a young lawyer with the Little Rock law firm of Walker, Kaplan and Mays which has been active in civil rights work.

25 years ago

Aug. 6, 1996

BENTONVILLE --As Americans have changed work patterns to add night and around-the-clock shifts, so has Wal-Mart Stores Inc. Years ago, the 35-year-old discount retailer kept more conventional sunup-to-sundown hours in its stores. Today, a third of Wal-Mart's 1,958 discount stores nationwide are open 24 hours a day. And all its 299 Wal-Mart Supercenters are open around the clock. In Arkansas, Wal-Marts in Little Rock, Sherwood and Rogers have converted to the sleepless format. Of 77 Wal-Marts in the state, 32 have become 24-hour-a-day stores.

10 years ago

Aug. 6, 2011

FAYETTEVILLE -- A statue of J. William Fulbright usually found on the west side of Old Main at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville has been moved to storage so its base can be replaced, university officials said Friday. The university also will replace the tiles displaying the names of donors that are part of the sidewalk area around the 7-foot-tall bronze statue. Dedicated in 2002, the statue is a familiar sight to visitors to the campus. It honors Fulbright (1905-1995), a United States senator who represented Arkansas from 1945-1975 and is well known for the Fulbright International Educational Exchange Program that bears his name. He was president of the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville from 1939-1941.