PBSD details plans for safe school year

The Jefferson County sheriff's office will provide three security officers for the four secondary schools in the Pine Bluff School District and another to cover the five elementary campuses, the district's chief told stakeholders earlier this week.

In a community meeting at the Pine Bluff Convention Center auditorium, Superintendent Barbara Warren said one officer each will be located at Pine Bluff High and Jack Robey Junior High, and another will oversee Robert F. Morehead Middle and Dollarway High. The Morehead and Dollarway High campuses are across from each other on Fluker Avenue.

The security officers will complement the district-employed guards at each site, Warren said.

"We know our sister district in Watson Chapel had some challenges, and I was so proud of our counselors, who went over to provide support," Warren said, referring to the March 1 on-campus shooting at Watson Chapel Junior High that claimed the life of a 15-year-old freshman. A classmate is held at a juvenile detention center and charged with capital murder.

"I talked with then-Superintendent Dr. [Jerry] Guess multiple times that day, and the entire community came out in beautiful ways," Warren said. "I was so proud of that, but we do want to prevent an incident, and we want everyone to be safe."

The incident raised concerns from community members about a lack of school resource officers at the time due to low staffing in the Pine Bluff Police Department, which previously supplied the officers. The Watson Chapel School District announced 10 days after the shooting the hire of Pine Bluff-based V Force Security, which staffs two security guards each at its junior and senior high campuses to complement two district-hired guards, at least one of which is a member of the sheriff's department.

Warren also confirmed that the district plans to purchase more metal detector gates as she said there are not enough, but metal detector wands will be used as well.

Safety was also a focal point in the district's plan for a new high school campus, assistant superintendent Wanda Van Dyke said after Tuesday's stakeholder meeting.

"The biggest focus about the new high school is to really try to minimize the points of entry," Van Dyke said, pointing out that the present Pine Bluff High School buildings are spread out. "It keeps our students from having to walk out in the elements and walk out in the rain, and also it's a state-of-the-art building."

PBSD vs. covid-19

Warren and other PBSD officials addressed safety regarding the ongoing covid-19 pandemic.

Warren reminded stakeholders that the district plans to have on-campus classes when its new school year begins Aug. 18. Covid-19 positive cases have spiked in the past two months, largely because of the impact of the delta variant of coronavirus.

"It's our plan to be face-to-face," Warren said. "And, of course, you make plans well in advance, right? Who knew we would have the type of numbers that we have right now? So, again, there may be some other decisions will have to be made, but right now, we are planning for face-to-face instruction, and we are going to put in place, still, sanitizing, watch our distance, wearing our masks -- and by the way, we can't require that -- but in my opinion, it's the very best thing that we can do."

Act 1002, which went into effect last week, prevents school districts from requiring students and staff members to wear face masks on school property. Gov. Asa Hutchinson, however, has called legislators back into a special session in hopes of reversing that policy, but the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported that a house bill authored by Rep. Julie Mayberry, R-Hensley, that would have allowed districts with a 14-day infection rate of at least 50 per 10,000 residents to mandate the wearing of masks where children under 12 are present during times for academic purposes had failed in committee.

"If we get to the point where we can mandate, maybe for a grade center or a grade level, then I will let you know I plan to do that, as I think it's a safe thing for us to do," Warren said.

Claudette White, the new 34th Avenue Elementary principal who spent the past two years as Pine Bluff High interim principal, detailed further preventative measures against covid-19 in elementary schools. She said all doors will be locked and be equipped with a doorbell, sanitizing will "constantly" take place between classes, "plenty of" disinfectant will be stocked in each classroom, students will wash hands, water fountains will remain shut off, but students are asked to bring two water bottles each, and transition between rooms for activities like arts and physical education will not occur. Instead, the activity instructor will come to the classroom.

School hours

PBSD building principals also detailed the school hours for the upcoming school year.

For elementary schools, students may be dropped off at 7:15 a.m. but no earlier. Breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m. and be served in each classroom, with instruction time from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

For secondary schools, the first bell will ring at 7:55 a.m., with instruction time from 8 a.m.-3:47 p.m.