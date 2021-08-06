Police arrest man on drug charges

Little Rock Police arrested a a man on drug trafficking charges after an officer saw a marijuana plant on his property Wednesday afternoon, according to an arrest report.

After Jose-Luis Gonzalez, 54, gave police access to his property at 6001 Lyndell Dr., a marijuana plant was found at 2:55 p.m., the report said.

The property was searched, and police found three pounds of methamphetamine, two pounds of marijuana, multiple firearms and a large amount of cash, according to the report.

Gonzales was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he is held without bail. He is charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine, felony possession of marijuana with purpose, felony simultaneous possession of drugs and guns, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and felony maintaining a drug premises.

Man arrested over gun-toting threats

A North Little Rock man was arrested after another man told police he was threatened by someone who pointed a gun at him and attempted to run him over Wednesday night, according to an arrest report.

Officers responded to 809 Healy St. at 7:07 p.m. where a man told police Larry Watson, 55, pointed a firearm at him and, as he was running from him, attempted to run him over, the report said.

Watson was arrested at his residence and taken to the Pulaski County jail where he is held without bail and charged with felony aggravated assault.