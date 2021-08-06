Police investigate homicide in NLR

North Little Rock Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead outside of a residence Thursday evening, according to a department spokeswoman.

Sgt. Carmen Helton said officers responded at 5:35 p.m. to a shots fired call at 803 W. 24th Street where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Emergency personnel applied medical aid, but the man was later pronounced dead, according to Helton.

Detectives are asking for those with information about the incident to call North Little Rock Police and leave a tip, Helton said.