BASEBALL

RailCats move into regional quarterfinals

Cabot continued its torrid late-season run with another impressive outing at the American Legion Regional Tournament in Hastings, Neb.

The RailCats had four players with at least three hits as they strolled past Oak Grove, Mo., 13-4 in the Mid-South Regional at Duncan Field on Thursday afternoon.

Kyler Carmack, Hayden Prewitt and Zach Hardcastle all went 3 for 4 to lead Cabot, which pounded out 17 hits to win its seventh consecutive game. Eli Hutcherson finished 3 for 5 for the RailCats, while Hogan Ralston was a perfect 2 for 2 with 2 runs scored and 3 runs batted in.

The victory sends Cabot into a matchup with Dubuque County, Iowa, today at 6:30 p.m.

Carmack, who finished the game with four RBI, had a two-run double and Ralston added a sacrifice fly in the top of the first inning to give Cabot a 3-0 lead. Both Carmack and Ralston sandwiched run-scoring hits in between Jackson Olivi's sacrifice in the second to push the RailCats' advantage to 6-0.

Cabot built its lead to 8-0 with a pair of runs in the third before Oak Grove finally scored in the bottom of the inning on back-to-back RBI-groundouts.

Oak Grove eventually pulled within 9-4 after answering Cabot's one run in the fourth with two runs in the fifth, but that would be all the scoring the Missouri state runner-ups could muster. The RailCats scored two runs in both the sixth and seventh innings to put the game away.

Olivi gave up 3 hits and 2 runs in 3 innings to pick up the victory.

-- Erick Taylor

VOLLEYBALL

Harding 2nd in preseason poll; ATU 3rd

Harding University finished second in the Great American Conference's preseason coaches poll released Thursday, while Arkansas Tech University came in third.

The Lady Bisons posted a 12-1 record in the spring, reached the conference tournament final and finished No. 7 in the AVCA poll. Logan Smith earned Player of the year honors after ranking second in the league in kills per set, third in points per set and sixth in attack percentage. The Golden Suns reached the semifinals of the conference tournament and return two all-conference selections in libero Madison Grantham and setter Brianna Merkel.

Oklahoma Baptist received 10 first-place votes to top the poll. Henderson State University finished sixth, while the Univeristy of Arkansas-Monticello was eighth, Ouachita Baptist University was 10th and Southern Arkansas University finished 12th in the poll.

JBU picked 4th in preseason poll

John Brown University finished with 75 points Thursday and was picked to finish fourth in the Sooner Athletic Conference preseason coaches poll.

The Golden Eagles finished 11-4 last season with a 7-3 conference record. Lauren Cloud and Jillian Blackman earned first-team all-conference honors, while Ellie Lampton and Savanna Riney were named to the second team and Micah Fouts was an honorable mention selection. Cloud and Blackman were also first-team all-South Central Region selections by the American Volleyball Coaches Association and were honorable mention NAIA All-America selections.

Oklahoma City received nine of 11 first-place votes and topped the poll with 99 points. The other two first-place votes went to Texas Wesleyan, who finished second with 89 points. Wayland Baptist finished third in the poll with 76 points.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services