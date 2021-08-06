Super Quiz: Trees

The tallest species of living trees.

What type of tree is on the flag of Lebanon?

Term for an area of land devoted to the cultivation of fruit or nut trees.

Joyce Kilmer is best remembered for this short poem.

Where was the Tree of Life located?

Trees remove this gas from the atmosphere.

Most of Australia's forests are made up of this genus of trees.

A forest's uppermost layer formed by the crowns of trees is called the ------------.