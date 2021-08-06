Trumka, coal miner who led AFL-CIO, dies at 72

WASHINGTON -- Richard Trumka, the powerful president of the AFL-CIO who rose from the coal mines of Pennsylvania to preside over one of the largest labor organizations in the world, died Thursday. He was 72.

The federation confirmed Trumka's death in a statement. He had been AFL-CIO president since 2009, after serving as the organization's secretary-treasurer for 14 years. From his perch, he oversaw a federation with more than 12.5 million members and ushered in a more aggressive style of leadership.

"The labor movement, the AFL-CIO and the nation lost a legend today," the AFL-CIO said. "Rich Trumka devoted his life to working people, from his early days as president of the United Mine Workers of America to his unparalleled leadership as the voice of America's labor movement."

President Joe Biden eulogized Trumka from the White House and said the labor leader had died of a heart attack while on a camping trip with his son and grandchildren. He said he spoke with Trumka's widow and son earlier in the day.

"He wasn't just a great labor leader. He was a friend," Biden told reporters Thursday. "He was someone I could confide in, and you knew, whatever he said he would do, he would do."

A burly man with thick eyebrows and a bushy mustache, Trumka was the son and grandson of coal miners. He was born in 1949 in the small southwest Pennsylvania town of Nemacolin and worked for seven years in the mines before earning an accounting degree from Penn State and then a law degree from Villanova University.

Trumka was tough and combative, a throwback to an old guard of union leaders from the labor movement's heyday. But he rose in a distinctly different era, as union membership declined and labor struggled to retain political power. He often focused on making the case for unions to the white, blue collar workers who had turned away from Democrats -- and speaking bluntly to them.

At times, Trumka challenged blue-collar workers to confront their own prejudices, including a forceful denunciation of racism in the union ranks during Barack Obama's first winning campaign for the White House.

"We can't tap dance around the fact that there's a lot of white folks out there ... and a lot of them are good union people, they just can't get past this idea that there's something wrong with voting for a Black man," he said during an impassioned 2008 speech. There's "only one really, really bad reason to vote against Barack Obama. And that's because he's not white."

Until his death, he used his power to push for health care legislation, expanded workers rights and infrastructure spending.

Larry Cohen, a longtime labor activist and former president of the Communications Workers of America, said Trumka's death was a "devastating" loss for labor, in part because of his long-standing relationship with Biden.

"His ability to talk to the president of the United States will be very hard to replace. It's a long history, based on personal trust. It's remarkable," said Cohen, who had known Trumka since the early 1980s.

"I'd like to retire at this job," Trumka said in 1987. "If I could write my job description for the rest of my life, this would be it."

Information for this article was contributed by Bill Barrow of The Associated Press.

