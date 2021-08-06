Two men plead guilty to illegally excavating historic mines in Buffalo National River park

Two men have pleaded guilty to felony violations of the Archaeological Resources Protection Act after illegally excavating sites in the Historic Rush Mining District of the Buffalo National River, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney's office in Fort Smith.

Nathan Bradford LeMay, 35, of Hot Springs Village, and Justin Charles Baird, 32, of Hot Springs, were selling the "stolen geological and mineral specimens" at LeMay's store, Alpena Crystals in Alpena, Charlie Robbins, a spokesman for the U.S. attorney's office wrote in the release.

LeMay and Baird each pleaded guilty on July 27 to one count of 16 U.S.C. §§ 470ee(a) and (d); 18 U.S.C. § 2 Excavating, Damaging, and Otherwise Altering, and Defacing Archeological Resources and Aiding and Abetting, according to federal court records in the Western District of Arkansas.

Acting U.S. Attorney David Clay Fowlkes made the announcement. U.S. District Judge P.K. Holmes III presided over the hearings.

According to court documents, on several occasions in 2015 and 2016, LeMay and Baird traveled to the Historic Rush Mining District in Marion County to dig for minerals and geological specimens.

"The pair's plans went awry on Feb. 14, 2016, when a U.S. Park Ranger observed them camped in Buffalo National River, which is a United States National Park," wrote Robbins.

"Noticing evidence of their excavations, the ranger obtained consent to search their campsite and vehicles, recovering digging tools and containers of geological specimens," according to the release. "Two days later, officers were sent to several mines in the area to assess whether or not they had been entered. The Monte Cristo Mine, a gated, locked and controlled mine along Clabber Creek, was observed to have been broken into."

A subsequent investigation determined that the two men had damaged 22 areas, removing mineral and geological materials, wrote Robbins.

As a result of their guilty pleas both LeMay and Baird face up to two years in prison and fines of up to $250,000, according to the release.

