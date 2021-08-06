U.S. extends stays of Hong Kong exiles

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden on Thursday granted temporary refuge to people from Hong Kong as the Chinese government works to crush the pro-democracy movement and tighten its control on a city once known for its freedom.

Biden signed a memorandum allowing people from Hong Kong currently residing in the United States to live and work in the country for 18 months, a move likely to further inflame the tense relations between Washington and Beijing.

The decision to provide a temporary safe haven was in response to Hong Kong's sweeping new national-security law and other measures that undercut the rights promised when the former British colony was handed back to China in 1997. The China and the United States remain at odds over foreign policy and trade.

"Given the politically motivated arrests and trials, the silencing of the media and the diminishing of the space for elections and democratic opposition, we will continue to take steps in support of people in Hong Kong," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

"Despite widespread demonstrations, which brought millions together to call for greater freedom, Hong Kong's promise of democracy has dimmed," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said as the measure was announced.

Ex-Miss Nicaragua freed after arrest

MANAGUA, Nicaragua -- Nicaraguan police arrested and then released a former beauty queen Wednesday, two days after she registered as an anti-government candidate in the Nov. 7 elections.

The conservative Citizens for Liberty coalition said its vice presidential candidate, Berenice Quezada, had been placed under house arrest. Authorities later said she had been charged with inciting terrorism but would be released pending trial.

Quezada apparently will be unable to resume her candidacy because of the charges.

She was the eighth contender in the election to be arrested since May. Quezada was crowned Miss Nicaragua in 2017, and had called on citizens to vote against "the dictatorship" of President Daniel Ortega, who is seeking a fourth term.

On Monday, the Citizens for Liberty coalition registered as its presidential candidate Oscar Sobalvarro, a rancher and former commander in the U.S.-backed contra rebellion against Ortega's government during the 1980s.

"The country has experienced too much harassment and repression, and Nicaraguans deserve to live in peace," Sobalvarro said.

Israel says Lebanon rocket sites struck

TEL AVIV, Israel -- Israel on Thursday escalated its response to rocket attacks the previous day from Lebanon by launching rare airstrikes on its northern neighbor, the army and Lebanese officials said.

A statement from the Israeli military said jets struck the launch sites from which the rockets were fired, as well as an additional target used to attack Israel in the past. The military blamed Lebanon for the shelling and warned "against further attempts to harm Israeli civilians and Israel's sovereignty."

The overnight airstrikes in southern Lebanon were a marked escalation at a politically sensitive time.

Israel's new eight-party governing coalition is trying to keep peace under a fragile cease-fire that ended an 11-day battle with Hamas' militant rulers in Gaza in May. Lebanon is mired in a devastating economic and financial meltdown and a political deadlock that has left the country without a functional government for a full year.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun said Israel's use of its air force to target Lebanese villages "is the first of its kind since 2006 and indicated the presence of aggressive, escalatory intentions." He said Lebanon would submit a complaint to the United Nations.

Church head accused of abuse cover-up

CANBERRA, Australia -- The founder of the global Hillsong Church in Sydney, Brian Houston, has been charged with concealing child-sex offenses, police said Thursday.

Detectives served Houston's lawyers with a notice for him to appear in a Sydney court Oct. 5 on charges of concealing a serious, indictable offense, police said.

"Police will allege in court the man [Houston] knew information relating to the sexual abuse of a young male in the 1970s and failed to bring that information to the attention of police," they said.

Houston, 67, suggested the charges related to allegations that his preacher father, Frank Houston, had abused a boy over several years in the 1970s.

"These charges have come as a shock to me given how transparent I've always been about this matter," Houston said. "I vehemently profess my innocence and will defend these charges."

The church asked that Houston be afforded the presumption of innocence and due process.

A government inquiry found in 2015 that Houston did not tell police that his father was an abuser of children. It found that Houston became aware of the allegations in 1999 and allowed him to retire quietly.

His father confessed to the abuse before he died in 2004 at age 82.