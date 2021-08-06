Virus hospitalizations hit a 6-month high for state

The number of covid-19 patients in Arkansas hospitals rose to a new six-month high Thursday as the state's count of cases grew by 2,777.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 17, to 6,247.

After dipping Wednesday, the number of covid-19 patients in the state's hospitals rose Thursday by 19, to 1,251, its highest level since Jan. 19.

"While we saw progress in our hospitalizations yesterday, that progress has been erased today," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a tweet.

"Our health care professionals are feeling the strain of COVID in Arkansas, but we can help. Getting vaccinated today puts you on the path to protection against this virus."

The number of virus patients who were on ventilators rose by six, to 266, remaining just short of its all-time high of 268 on Jan. 11.

After rising to a record level Wednesday, the number of covid-19 patients in intensive care fell by five, to 464.

To help care for the growing number of patients, the state Department of Human Services on Thursday proposed spending $129.1 million in federal coronavirus relief funds on support payments to hospitals.

An advisory panel recommended that Hutchinson approve that request, along with $116.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds that the department requested to help nursing homes pay for costs related to the pandemic.

The panel also endorsed a proposal by Unity Health-White County Medical Center to provide the Searcy hospital with $10.5 million that it would use to staff an additional 43 beds for covid-19 patients for up to 60 days.

"While Arkansas can increase the physical hospital bed space to meet increased patient needs, Arkansas does not have frontline staff to operationalize those spaces," the Human Services Department said in its request for the hospital payments.

"Current staffing shortages have reached a critical level, worsened by staff absences due to isolation or quarantine, and increased costs associated with temporary staff."

A day earlier, the American Rescue Plan Act Steering Committee voted in favor of a plan to spend $37.68 million to create and staff 157 "alternative care facility" beds for coronavirus patients at Baptist Health properties in Little Rock, Fort Smith and Van Buren for up to 60 days.

SURGE CONTINUES

Arkansas' new case total Thursday was the third in a row that topped 2,000 and the third-highest in a single day since January.

The highest since then was a spike of 2,843 cases the previous Thursday, followed by the 2,838 new cases reported Wednesday.

After reaching its highest level since mid-January a day earlier, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period fell slightly, to 2,096.

With new cases outpacing recoveries, however, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose by 902, to 21,461, its highest level since Jan. 18.

"We're continuing with our surge," state Epidemiologist Jennifer Dillaha said.

"More cases, more hospitalizations and more deaths."

She said all of the deaths reported Thursday happened within the past month. Three children have died during the pandemic, according to the Health Department. The family of an 11-year-old girl said she died Monday after catching covid-19.

Dillaha and other state officials have blamed the surge in cases on Arkansas' low vaccination rate and the fast-spreading delta variant that first emerged in India and is now the predominant coronavirus strain in the United States.

Although the pace of vaccinations in Arkansas has been accelerating, Dillaha said it will take "a while" for those to have an impact on the state's cases.

"For the time being, it's likely to get worse," she said.

She said she recommends that vaccinated and unvaccinated people wear masks in public places, practice social distancing and be "very thoughtful about where they go and what they do, so that they can avoid any unnecessary exposures."

"I would like to also encourage people to drive carefully and wear their seatbelts, because the hospitals are full," she said.

HIGHEST DEATH RATE

Rankings on Thursday from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continued to show Arkansas as the state with the most new covid-19 deaths per capita over a rolling seven-day period.

Arkansas' 131 deaths during the week ending Wednesday translated to a rate of 4.3 per 100,000 residents.

Louisiana had the next-highest rate, 3.9 per 100,000 residents, followed by Nevada's 2.6 deaths per 100,000 residents.

Arkansas also continued to have the third-highest number of new cases per capita, behind Louisiana and Florida, over a seven-day span.

Within Arkansas, Pulaski County had the most new cases Thursday, 294, followed by Washington County with 240, and Benton County with 175.

The state's cumulative count of cases rose to 397,238.

Dillaha said 16.5% of the state's coronavirus tests were positive during the seven-day span ending Wednesday, down from 16.6% during the week ending Tuesday.

Hutchinson has said he wants to keep the rate below 10%.

The number of people who have ever been hospitalized with confirmed covid-19 in the state grew Thursday by 82, to 19,091.

The number who have ever been on ventilator rose by eight, to 1,932.

HOSPITAL NUMBERS

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Medical Center had 67 covid-19 patients Thursday, up from 66 a day earlier, spokeswoman Leslie Taylor said.

The patients Thursday included 28 who were in intensive care, 17 on ventilators and four on heart-lung bypass machines.

Ten of the patients had been fully vaccinated.

"It's up a little bit, but the majority of those are people who had underlying conditions," Taylor said, including some who were initially admitted for reasons other than covid-19.

None of the vaccinated patients were in intensive care or on ventilators, she said.

Saline Memorial Hospital in Benton had 15 covid-19 patients Thursday, spokeswoman Kendra Collier said.

"While hospital capacity is fluid and can change quickly, we have adequate capacity and resources to meet the needs of our patients at this time," Collier said in an email.

"Importantly, we have capacity in our ICU, and we encourage our community to not delay receiving the care they need."

Hutchinson said last week that, at his request, the federal government was sending a "surge response team" to Arkansas to evaluate ways to maximize hospital capacity.

Health Department spokeswoman Danyelle McNeill said the three-member team arrived Wednesday and was "looking at hospitals and modeling data."

"They are outlining some mitigation strategies for hospitals and for the state to take in order to increase capability and capacity," McNeill said in an email.

She said the team was housed at the Health Department, which was providing the members with data upon request.

VACCINATION UPTICK

At 11,685, the increase in vaccine doses that providers reported having administered, including second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, was larger by 968 than the one a week earlier.

The average number of doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period rose to 12,379, its highest level since the week ending May 4.

A day after Arkansas moved up from No. 49 to 48 among the states and District of Columbia in the percentage of its residents who had been fully vaccinated, CDC data Thursday showed Arkansas essentially tied with Louisiana for having the 47th-highest percentage, ahead of Wyoming, Mississippi and Alabama.

The percentage in Arkansas rose from 37% as of Wednesday to 37.2%, still lagging well behind the national rate of 49.9%.

Arkansas continued to rank 40th in the percentage of its residents who had received at least one vaccine dose. The percentage Thursday was 48.3%, up from 48% a day earlier.

Nationally, 58.2% of people had received at least one dose.

Information for this article was contributed by Rachel Herzog and Michael R. Wickline of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.