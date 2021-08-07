2Q rosier for Uniti after loss year ago

Uniti Group Inc. reported second-quarter improvement in a key measure of profitability, after reporting a loss in the same quarter a year ago. The Little-Rock-based real estate investment trust reported funds from operations of $106.7 million, or 41 cents per share.

Uniti reversed a downward trend and swung back to profitability in the quarter with net income of $48.6 million compared with a loss of $588.2 million over the same period last year. That produced earnings per share of 20 cents versus a loss of $3.06 last year.

Total revenue was up slightly to $268.2 million compared with $266.8 in the second quarter of 2020.

"Uniti reported another strong quarter of results for Uniti leasing and Uniti fiber," President and Chief Executive Officer Kenny Gunderman told analysts on a conference call.

The company, he noted, enjoyed new sales bookings valued at $1 million in monthly recurring revenue, an increase of more than 80% from the first quarter. It was "one of the highest quarters ever for consolidated bookings," Gunderman said.

In addition, the company announced that it received $135 million in cash in the quarter by closing on its deal with Everstream Solutions of Cleveland. The companies announced in November that Uniti was selling its Northeast fiber operations to Everstream.

As part of the deal, Uniti also agreed to two, 20-year agreements to lease fiber in eight states to Everstream. The $3 million annual leasing arrangement includes 2% increases every year. The fiber included in the Everstream transaction was part of assets Uniti acquired in its lawsuit settlement with Windstream Holdings Inc. of Little Rock.

Everstream designs and builds fiber networks that serve customers worldwide. It is owned by AMP Capital of Sydney, Australia.

Looking forward, Uniti remains well positioned for growth and will benefit as broadband continues to expand across the nation -- especially in rural communities -- and wireless companies increase 5G deployments, Gunderman said.

"Fiber is the missing connective tissue for virtually all current and future broadband delivery," he said on the analysts' call.

Gunderman noted that Uniti has a sales pipeline of more than $1 billion based on contract value, which would translate into about $65 in annual recurring revenue.

The company intends to take part in industry merger and acquisition activity, Gunderman said. "Nothing has changed in our strategy," he added. "We're still working very hard to build a funnel."