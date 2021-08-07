4-star Dallas Thomas planning Arkansas trip soon

Arkansas 2024 wing target Dallas Thomas is looking to visit Fayetteville and a Big Ten school soon.

“I’m supposed to plan a visit for Illinois and Arkansas, but I don’t know the exact dates yet,” Thomas said.

Thomas, 6-8, 165 pounds, has more than 10 scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, Texas Tech, Illinois, St John’s, TCU, Houston, Texas A&M and others.

He has been following the Razorbacks since his youth.

“I like Arkansas,” he said. “I’ve been keeping up with them since I was young. I’ve talked to Coach (Eric) Musselman a couple of times.”

Thomas, who played for 15-under Bradley Beal Elite during the summer, said Musselman is straightforward.

“He tells me what it is,” Thomas said. “He keeps it honest with me.”

He called his offers a “blessing.”

“Seeing all the work I put in, people are starting to take notice,” Thomas said. “It’s a blessing, but there’s more work to do.”

Former Razorbacks great and Little Rock Parkview coach Scotty Thurman has been singing Thomas’ praises since last fall.

“Dallas has grown a few more inches and he is starting to take the weight room seriously, which will only enhance his multi-faceted game,” Thurman said.

ESPN rates Thomas a high 4-star prospect, the No. 8 small forward and No. 17 overall prospect in the nation for the 2024 class. Thomas said it is tough playing for Thurman.

“He pushes me, but I feel like I’ve gotten a lot better playing for him just mentally and physically,” he said.

He appreciates being tested mentally.

“He always pushes you. He’s going to test you and go to the next level with you to see how you respond,” Thomas said. “He’ll tell you straight up you have to be mentally tough and mentally want it if you want to go where you want to go.”

Thomas said his doctor told him his growth plates remain open.

“He’s expecting (me to grow) a couple more inches,” he said.