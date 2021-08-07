State adds 2,633 new covid-19 cases as hospitalizations rise

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 2,633 new covid-19 cases Saturday, the second-highest number of cases reported on a Saturday this year, just a day after the largest one-day increase in new cases since Jan. 21.

Saturday's increase was 404 fewer than Friday's spike, but it was almost twice as large as the 1,339 cases added the previous Saturday. The only Saturday this year in which more new coronavirus cases were reported was Jan. 9, when the state added 2,886 cases of the virus to the official tally.

Since the pandemic reached Arkansas in March 2020, a total of 402,908 Arkansans have been diagnosed with the disease.

After Friday's dip in covid-19 hospitalizations and patients on ventilators, the numbers started to rise again Saturday. The number of hospitalized covid-19 patients rose by 6, to a total of 1,240 statewide. The number of those patients on ventilators rose by 17, to a total of 271, according to Health Department data.

The death toll from the disease since March 2020 rose by 21, to 6,290.

State officials reported that 13,201 vaccine doses were administered throughout Arkansas during the 24-hour period ending Saturday afternoon. That's an increase of 335 from a week earlier, and 1,041 more than in the 24-hour period ending Friday.

Pulaski County had the most new cases with 252. Washington County had 194 new cases, and Benton County had 183, according to the Health Department.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson shared the Health Department's Saturday numbers on Twitter, but did not provide his usual daily Twitter statement about the data.

