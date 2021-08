Harrison, 1913: The tall board fence on the courthouse lawn was to shield the crowd from the last legal hanging in Boone County. Months of legal maneuvering and a failed appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court saw 30-year-old Odus Davidson hanged for the murder of 18-year-old Ella Barham. The dismembered body was found near the community of Pleasant Ridge. Davidson insisted he was innocent to the end.

