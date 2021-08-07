Baker-trial attorneys finish; jurors get case

After eight days of testimony, legal maneuvers and repeated instructions to the jury, the fate of former Republican party operative Gilbert Baker was placed in the hands of 12 jurors Friday afternoon, but no verdict will be rendered until sometime next week.

Baker, 64, is accused of bribing former Faulkner County Circuit Judge Mike Maggio to reduce a $5.2 million jury award against Greenbrier Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in 2013 in a lawsuit filed by the family of Martha Bull. Bull died two weeks after being admitted for a one-month rehabilitation stint at the center, which is owned by Michael Morton of Fort Smith. Maggio pleaded guilty to bribery in 2015 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

After deliberating just over an hour Friday afternoon, the jury notified Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. to inform him that they would be unable to reach a verdict Friday and wished to go home for the weekend and return to federal court Monday to resume deliberations.

In concluding Baker's defense on Friday, defense attorney Blake Hendrix told jurors the government's case was based on innuendo and improbable leaps of logic pieced together largely from unreliable testimony from Maggio.

Both he and co-counsel Annie Depper have worried constantly throughout the trial of the effect that evidence of violations of state law presented by the government could lead the jury to conclude that Baker, a former state senator, also violated federal law.

Marshall has advised the jury on numerous occasions that the evidence of state law violations may not be considered as proof of Baker's guilt but may only be considered in its totality with all other evidence to determine Baker's guilt or innocence.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie Peters said, despite the lack of direct evidence pointing to Baker's guilt, his actions and the movement of money that took place before, during and after the verdict and subsequent award reduction could only be explained within the context of the government's accusations against Baker.

In closing for the government, Assistant U.S. Attorney John Ray White admitted that the evidence in the case was complex and sometimes confusing.

"A lot of our cases deal with things that are maybe a little more tangible," White said. "A pistol under a car seat here or drugs in a dresser drawer there. This is not one of those."

White ran down all of the elements of the crimes of conspiracy, bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds and honest services wire fraud, saying the government had met the elements of the charges facing Baker -- who at one time was chairman of the Republican Party of Arkansas.

"All the testimony has been that Judge Maggio was an agent of the state of Arkansas' 20th Judicial District," White said. "Count two, Baker corruptly offered and agreed to give campaign contributions to former Judge Maggio in exchange for former Judge Maggio acting favorably to the nursing home in a civil lawsuit. ... Count three, the favorable action in the civil lawsuit had a total value of $5,000 or more. ... Four, the government of the state of Arkansas' 20th Judicial District received federal benefits in excess of $10,000."

White acknowledged that much of the government's case was supported by circumstantial rather than direct evidence, but said the law makes no distinction between the two for a reason.

"My doorbell rings and I have either a guest or a package, right?" he said. "Whether I have windows in my door or not. One of my grandson's bobber goes under, he's got a bite. When I take my garbage can down to the end of the road on Monday morning and I come back Monday afternoon and it's empty, I know who came in the middle of the day. We live with circumstantial evidence every day and we draw those inferences from everyday life."

White told jurors the case existed on two levels, with the nursing home case on one level and the local campaigns on another level.

"They overlap in their facts. They overlap in their circumstances and in the players who are involved," he said. "Is this just really unusual coincidence that the timing happened amongst these players in these two parallel tracks or was this criminal conduct?"

In closing for the defense, Hendrix said the matter is "a simple case about bribery" as he attacked the government's evidence as a parade of cherry picking of random facts with red herrings tossed in to distract jurors from the lack of solid connections to prove that a crime had actually been committed. He said much of the government's case was centered on Maggio's testimony, which he said had proven to be unreliable at best.

"From the mouth of Mike Maggio, the government's chief accuser of Gilbert Baker, telling the FBI, 'I know what I know, but I don't know what you want me to know,'" Hendrix said. "Also from the mouth of Mike Maggio, the chief accuser of my client, 'Look, I don't have a smoking gun, only innuendo.'"

Hendrix said the common thread of the government's case centered around whether Baker conspired to commit bribery and if he was in agreement with others to do so. Another question, he said, was whether Baker actually did commit bribery, all of which comprised the common elements needed to establish Baker's guilt on the charges.

Hendrix said the issues of possible campaign finance violations to include taking judicial donations outside of the 180-day window for taking such donations, the existence of straw donations, phantom political action committee officers and lying to his employers at the University of Central Arkansas were evidence of the government's attempts to cherry pick facts and distract jurors.

He said at the time of the nursing home trial, Baker was working with some 30 candidates for political office, as a full-time lobbyist for UCA and traveling almost constantly.

He said Morton's donations to Maggio and Supreme Court Justice Rhonda Wood were received by Baker on July 9, 2013, more than four months prior to the opening of the window for contributions for judicial candidates, but Baker placed Maggio's contributions into different political action committees and held on to Wood's contributions.

"The important part about the judicial window is the fact that the candidates received them within the window," he said. "That's the important part about the judicial window and why we are talking about it is beyond me. It's a red herring."

Hendrix said Maggio's testimony both on the stand and in numerous statements to prosecutors and the FBI had proven to be unreliable because the former judge's story kept changing depending upon his own legal circumstances.

"Do we believe Mike Maggio?" he asked. "Is he a credible witness?"

Hendrix said from October 2014 through January 2016, Maggio maintained to the FBI and prosecutors that Baker and Morton had bribed him to lower the nursing home verdict.

"But it took him 14 months to figure it out," he said. "February 2016 to December 2018, Maggio completely changes his mind, declares his innocence and says, 'I wasn't bribed by anybody, much less Gilbert Baker and much less Michael Morton."

But, Hendrix said, Maggio reversed himself again in December 2018 and has maintained until now that he was bribed by Baker and Morton after all.

"Does it make you pause and hesitate and question him?" Hendrix asked. "I submit that it should."

He said Maggio's testimony was motivated purely by his desire to get out of prison, and that the former judge would say anything to that end once his appeals were exhausted, noting that at various times Maggio had implicated Morton, Baker and Wood in the scheme.

"He needs out of the pen, and he will throw good people, honorable people in our community under the bus," Hendrix said, calling Maggio "the least credible witness I've ever encountered."

In her rebuttal, Peters said her memory of testimony differed from Hendrix.

"But it's what you remember that matters," she said. "The centerpiece of our case is Mr. Baker's conduct, his timing and the things that he said."

She said the timing of Morton's donations to Maggio -- written the day defense attorneys in the nursing home trial argued for a reversal or reduction of the verdict and delivered to Baker's home the following day -- coupled with the ex-judge's order the next day to remit the verdict down to $1 million made the likelihood it was all a coincidence highly improbable.

At 2:50 p.m., Marshall announced, "Ladies and gentlemen of the jury, the case is in your hands."

Deliberations are set to resume Monday morning at 8:30 with a verdict anticipated sometime next week.