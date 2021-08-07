Calendar 8-7-21

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Saturday, Aug. 7

BRAVE to present back to school drive-thru giveaway

The Pine Bluff Black Firefighters Association will present its Project Fresh Start Back to School Mega Giveaway from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 7 on the parking lot of the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Better known as B.R.A.V.E. (Banishing Racial Animosity Vigorously Everywhere), this organization continues its tradition of helping prepare students for the upcoming school year, according to a news release from Stuff in the Bluff.com. Participants may drive through and receive items on the center's north concourse. Students will receive bags filled with supplies. Free food will also be available. Breakfast and lunch will be sponsored by G.Y.M (Gould Youth Ministries), according to the release.

Prayer rally set downtown

The 10th annual prayer rally will be held from 6-7 a.m. Aug. 7 on the grounds of the Pine Bluff Civic Center in downtown pine bluff. The rally will be led by Apostle Saint Mary Harris of House of Bread Deliverance Church, and other local and national prayer leaders. This year the theme is, Just God -- No brands... No labels. The community is invited to attend.

Comprehensive Care sets covid vaccine event

Jefferson Comprehensive Care System Inc (JCCSI) will offering a free covid-19 vaccination clinic at the JCCSI Pine Bluff Clinic, 1101 S. Tennessee St., from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Covid-19 vaccinations will be offered for anyone 12 years old and older, according to a news release. Participants who need a ride to the clinic can call (870) 543-2380 to make an appointment.

Resources and Wellness Fair set

A Wabbaseka native and author invites the community to attend the free Help, Hope and Healing Resources and Wellness Fair. Jason Irby and Friends will present the event from 8-11 a.m. Aug. 7 at the Little Rock River Market. The focus of this fair is to to share information, resources and encouragement, Irby said in a Stuff in the Bluff.com news release. Details: jayirby@webtv.net, jasonirbyinnovationfoundation@gmail.com, http://www.jasonirby.wordpress.com or P.O. Box 55883, Little Rock, AR 72215.

Beginning Saturday, Aug. 7

Arkansas sales tax holiday begins

The Arkansas sales tax holiday begins Aug. 7 at 12:01 a.m. and continues through Aug. 8, at 11:59 p.m. State and local sales taxes will not be collected on purchases of certain products. All retailers are required to participate, according to a news release. The sales tax holiday covers clothing, footwear, school supplies, art supplies and instructional materials. The 2021 sales tax holiday now includes electronic devices such as computers, printers, tablets, e-readers and cellphones. To see this year's list of items and restrictions on the tax free holiday, visit https://www.dfa.arkansas.gov/images/uploads/exciseTaxOffice/HolidayItemized.pdf.

Underway

'9 to 5' The Musical open at ASC

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., is holding in-person performances of "9 to 5 the Musical." Performances began Aug. 6 and will continue at 7:30 p.m. Fridays, Aug. 13 and 20, Saturdays, Aug. 7, 14 and 21, and 2 p.m. Sundays, Aug. 8, 15, and 22. This production is sponsored by Simmons Bank. Tickets are available and cost $20 for ASC members and seniors, and $25 for nonmembers, according to a news release. This musical production is based on the 1980 movie. The book is by Patricia Resnick, who also wrote the film. Compositions are by Dolly Parton. To purchase tickets or for details, visit asc701.org or call (870) 536-3375.

Tuesday, Aug. 10

TOPPS to hand out food

TOPPS Inc., 1000 Townsend Drive, will hold its monthly food distribution again beginning Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. until all food boxes are handed out, according to a news release. The event is a drive-through distribution. All participants are asked to stay in their vehicles and the food boxes will be placed inside their vehicles. TOPPS will hold its food distribution on the second Tuesday of each month. Details: TOPPS, (870) 850-6011.

Wednesday, Aug. 11

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Through Thursday, Aug. 12

Highway officials seek input on funding proposal

A proposed amendment to the Arkansas Department of Transportation's (ArDOT) Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) for Federal Fiscal Years 2022-2024 is available for public comment, according to a news release. The purpose of this proposed STIP amendment is to allocate and utilize funds from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA) that were apportioned to the state for the Federal Transit Administration's (FTA) Enhanced Mobility for Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities Program (Section 5310). These funds will be utilized to purchase specialized transit vehicles for non-profit organizations and municipalities that serve seniors and individuals with disabilities. The public can review and comment on the proposal by Aug. 12. The amendment is available at https://www.ardot.gov/divisions/program-management/project-development/statewide-transportation-improvement-program/. Details: (501) 569-2262. Comments should be submitted to STIP@ardot.gov or to: Program Management Division, Arkansas Department of Transportation, P.O. Box 2261, Little Rock, Arkansas 72203.

Small Works on Paper on display at Stuttgart

The 2021 Small Works on Paper exhibition is on display at the Arts Center of the Grand Prairie at Stuttgart through Aug. 12. The annual touring visual arts exhibition showcases the work of Arkansas artists. Two area artists with works included in the exhibition are Crystal Jennings of Rison and Kimiara L. Johnson of Pine Bluff. Thirty eight pieces from various artists are part of the Small Works on Paper exhibition, according to a news release. The gallery is open with limited viewing hours, so visitors should call (870) 673-1781 to confirm a viewing time. No opening reception is planned. Details: www.arkansasarts.org.

Redistricting hearings to be held

Arkansas Board of Apportionment will hold redistricting hearings around state, according to a news release. In southeast Arkansas, hearings will continue Aug. 10 at Hempstead Hall at the University of Arkansas at Hope; and Aug. 12 at the fine arts center at Phillips County Community College at Helena. Former Chief Justice Betty C. Dickey, who was recently appointed as coordinator of the board of apportionment, and members of the board set eight hearings. For other sites and details visit www.arkansasredistricting.org or call (501) 534-5050.

Beginning Thursday, Aug. 12

PB school district on state board agenda

The Arkansas Board of Education will hold meetings at Little Rock next week and the agenda includes a legislative update for the Pine Bluff School District from April through June. The meetings will be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 12 and 9 a.m. Aug. 13 in the auditorium at the Division of Elementary and Secondary Education at Little Rock. This will be an onsite meeting with a virtual option for presenters, according to a news release. People are encouraged to watch via live stream at https://bit.ly/39EiaSY. The agendas for the meetings are available at https://bit.ly/3oI9bV2. The board will continue to receive written public comments. Public comments should be received by 10 a.m. Aug. 11 by email to ade.commissioner@ade.arkansas.gov or mailed to the Arkansas Department of Education, Division of Elementary and Secondary Education, Four Capitol Mall, Room 304-A, Little Rock, AR 72201.

Covid-19 recovery, resiliency seminars set

The Delta Center for Economic Development and Arkansas Economic Development Institute will offer Covid-19 Recovery and Resiliency Workshops for business and community leaders, according to a news release. In-person events are scheduled Aug. 12, Russellville; Aug. 26, Pine Bluff; Sept. 9, Harrison; Sept. 14, Wynne; Sept. 28, Hot Springs; Sept. 30, Hope; Oct. 12, Fort Smith; and Oct. 14, Batesville. Details: covidrecovery.youraedi.com, asbtdc.org or 800-862-2040.

Friday, Aug. 13

Boys and Girls Club hosts golf tourney

The third annual 4-man scramble golf tournament for the Boys and Girls Club of Jefferson County will begin at 8 a.m. Aug. 13 at Harbor Oaks golf course. The registration deadline is Aug. 6 and the fee is $400 per team. Held in observance of the club's 75th anniversary, the event will include hole in 1 prize, games and raffle. Details: Boys and Girls Club, (870) 850-7500, ext. 102, or info@boysgirlsclubjc.org or www.boysgirlsclubjc.com.

Through Friday, Aug. 13

Generator hosts youth digital camp

The Generator, 435 S. Main St., an innovation hub of Go Forward Pine Bluff, will host a summer camp entited Building Digital Skills Forward. The camp will be held June 14-July 2, July 5-23 and July 26-Aug. 13, according to the newsletter of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. Building Digital Skills Forward is a summer, engaging, rigorous, multi-track program for 6-12th graders to develop their inherent digital and digital-related skills. For details and registration, visit https://goforwardpinebluff.org/the-generator/.

Saturday, Aug. 14

Pine Bluff to host covid-19 vaccination clinic

The Pine Bluff Convention Center will hold a covid-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 14. Appointments or walk-ins will be accepted. The Pfizer vaccine will be given to people 12 years old and older, according to the Pine Bluff Downtown Development newsletter. The goal is to get 1,000 people vaccinated on this day. Vaccinations are also administered regularly at various locations including the Jefferson County Health Department, Doctor's Orders Pharmacy and Jefferson Comprehensive Care. For a list of vaccination sites, visit the Arkansas Department of Health website at https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan. For details on the Aug. 14 city clinic, people may call: Pine Bluff Mayor's Office (870) 730-2000, ext. 7, or Mary Liddell, spokesman, (870) 643-2383.

Through Saturday, Aug. 14

Arkansas Women to Watch 2021: Paper Routes on display

Paper Routes, an exhibition curated by Allison Glenn of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, will be on view through Aug. 14 at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. This show features work by Arkansas women and is themed around inventive uses of paper. Joli Livaudais of Little Rock will represent Arkansas in the exhibition Women to Watch. Other artists include Kim Brewer, Linda Nguyen Lopez and Suzannah Schreckhise.

Beginning Sunday, Aug. 15

ASC holds 'Macbeth' auditions

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ASC), 701 S. Main St., will hold auditions for "Macbeth" at the center's ART WORKS facility, 627 S. Main St., Aug. 15-17. Auditions are open to community members 18 years old and older. Interested participants should register for the auditions at asc701.org/auditions. Callbacks are scheduled for 6 p.m. Aug. 19, according to a news release. The play will be directed by Martin Carty. Performances will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22 and Oct. 29, Saturday, Oct. 23 and Oct. 30, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24 and Oct. 31. This production is sponsored by Simmons Bank.

Through Sunday, Aug. 15

Agency offers scholarship to single parents

Living Vessels Organization (LVO) of Pine Bluff is offering a $500 scholarship for single parents. The deadline to apply is Aug. 15, according to a news release. An applicant must be a single parent with the primary responsibility of the children; live in the Pine Bluff, White Hall or Watson Chapel communities; be enrolled at Southeast Arkansas College or the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff; and have a minimum of a 2.5 grade point average (GPA.) The application and details are available at www.livingvessels.com. The application may emailed to Livingvesselsorganization@gmail.com. LVO is a non-profit, charitable, tax-exempt organization, according to its website.

Grant applications being accepted for charitable programs

Nonprofits in Pine Bluff and Jefferson County may begin Saturday applying online for Giving Tree grants through the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation (PBACF). Applications must be submitted by Aug. 15 at https://www.arcf.org/apply-for-giving-tree-grants/ Any IRS 501(c)(3) public charity, public school, government agency or hospital in Jefferson County is eligible to apply. Grants are not made to individuals. Applications will be reviewed by a grant-making committee from PBACF. Any nonprofit that received a grant in 2020 must complete a grant report to be considered for this current grant cycle, according to a news release.

Through Monday, Aug. 16

Small business virtual training set

The Small Business Strategies for Success online training series designed for entrepreneurs of color will be held from 6-8 p.m. Mondays, Aug. 9 and 16. Sessions are free but pre-registration is required, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. For details or to register, visit https://asbtdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/70371121 or the Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center (ASBTDC) Lead Center at (800) 862-2040.

Wednesday, Aug. 18

Professional development workshop set

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will present a professional development workshop from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 18 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Current job seekers are invited to participate, according to a news release. The Pine Bluff Commercial is the sponsor. Details: Chamber Director Ulanda Arnett at ulanda@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Thursday, Aug. 19

Chamber presents Business Expo

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Business Expo on Aug. 19 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The Expo Breakfast speaker will be Chris Robinson, director of athletics at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. Breakfast will be held from 7:30-9 a.m. Tickets are $20 per person or $250 to sponsor a table for eight people. The expo continues with the VIP hour from 9-10 a.m. The trade show floor will be open to the general public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring exhibits from area businesses and community organizations. For details or booth reservations, contact Jennifer Kline at jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

JRMC health fair set at Expo

Jefferson Regional Medical Center will hold a health fair during the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce Biz Expo Aug. 19 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The health fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and services and screenings will include cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure, weight and body mass index and stroke awareness. Covid-19 vaccines will also be available, according to the Chamber newsletter.

Christian Women's Connection meets

The Christian Women's Connection Luncheon will be held at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 19 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The feature will be Dr. Jennifer Jacks, MD, a dermatologist at Pine Bluff. The speaker will be announced. The cost of the meal is $16, which includes tax and tip. Reservations must be made by noon Aug. 16 by calling Jennifer Keahey at (870) 540-9302.

Through Thursday, Aug. 19

Art league hosts Jennings' exhibit

The Pine Bluff Art League will host an exhibition featuring work by member Crystal Jennings through Aug. 19 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave. The community is invited to view work by the artist in the main gallery hall. Jennings' work has been exhibited throughout Arkansas including in multiple "Annual Pine Bluff Art League Juried Exhibitions" at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, Jonesboro's Bradbury Art Museum and in the "2021 Small Works on Paper" hosted by the Arkansas Arts Council.

Thursday, Aug. 26

Art league to open exhibition at ASC

The 2021 Pine Bluff Art League Exhibition will open at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., Aug. 26. A reception will be held from 5-7 p.m., according to a news release. Juror Bryan Massey, chair of the University of Central Arkansas Department of Art and Design, will announce winners at 5:30 p.m.

Beginning Thursday, Aug. 26

UAPB alumni set popcorn fundraiser

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff/AM&N National Alumni Association will hold its Double Good Popcorn Fundraising Campaign Aug. 26-28. This fundraiser will help support scholarships, grants, emergency gifting, books, career transition and mentoring of students who attend UAPB, according to Helen Fleming Johnson, campaign coordinator and member of the board of directors. Donations may be given at uapbalumni.org and via CashApp at $uapbamnalumni. Details: National Alumni Association, (870) 536-2309 or admin@uapbalumni.org.

Friday, Aug. 27

Neighbor to Neighbor slates covid-19 vaccine clinic

Neighbor to Neighbor Inc., 1419 S. Pine St., will host a covid-19 vaccination clinic from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 27. This is the followup from the clinic offered Aug. 6, according to a news release. The Pfizer vaccine will be given. Details: Pat Tate, Neighbor to Neighbor executive director, (870) 534-2883.

Through Saturday, Aug. 28

ASC hosts Jerry Colburn exhibition

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is hosting "1995-2021: A Retrospective of Jerry Colburn," a multi-media retrospective exhibition. Visitors may view the work through Aug. 28. Featuring Colburn's inkblots, collages and music, this exhibition is an immersive experience for all audiences, according to the news release.

Through Tuesday, Aug. 31

Foster care youth eligible for pandemic relief payments

Arkansans ages 16 to 26 who are or have been in the foster-care system now are eligible for one-time payments of at least $750. The funds come from the federal "Supporting Foster Youth and Families Through the Pandemic Act," according to a report from Arkansas News Service. People may apply by Aug. 31 at ar.gov/fostercarepayments. Details: https://www.publicnewsservice.org/

Through Tuesday, Aug. 31

Arsenal conducts controlled burns

The community should not be alarmed if they see large plumes of smoke coming from Pine Bluff Arsenal through Aug. 31, depending on the weather. The Arkansas Forestry Commission will be conducting multiple prescribed and controlled burns, according to a news release. These burns serve as an environmental benefit, not only to reduce wildfire risk by removing fuel levels and loading from the forest floor, but also act as timber stand and wildlife habitat improvements. The burns will be conducted by specially-trained and equipped crews skilled at fire management operations, according to the release.

Through Thursday, Sept. 30

Delta Leadership Institute forms available

The Delta Regional Authority (DRA) opened the application period for the 2022 Delta Leadership Institute (DLI) Executive Academy. Those interested can apply through Sept. 30 at dra.gov/leadership. DLI is an extensive,nine-month executive leadership programthat brings together public, private, and nonprofit sector leaders from the Mississippi River Delta and Alabama Black Belt regions. The 2022 Executive Academy class will include approximately 30 fellows from each of the eight DRA states, according to an Aug. 5 news release. Details: Delta Regional Authority, (662) 624-8600 or https://dra.gov/

Through Friday, Oct. 1

Wildland Fire Suppression forms available until Oct. 1

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division is accepting applications for Wildland Fire Suppression Kits through Oct. 1. Eighty-five kits will be awarded to rural volunteer fire departments, according to a news release. Applications should be submitted to a district forester. The application is available at https://www.agriculture.arkansas.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Application.pdf. Details: Kathryn Mahan-Hooten at Kathryn.Mahan@agriculture.arkansas.gov or (501) 679-3183 or www.agriculture.arkansas.gov/forestry/rural-fire-protection-program/.

Saturday, Oct. 16

UAPB to host Homecoming 2021

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will celebrate fall Homecoming 2021 on Oct. 16, with a week of festivities culminating in the university's annual parade and football game. UAPB will welcome the return of an in-person homecoming, a longtime favorite among community members, students and alumni, according to a news release. More fall homecoming 2021 details will be released soon, including the full schedule of events with specific times and dates.

Through Saturday, Oct. 16

Rosenzweig Exhibition closes

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will host the 2021 Irene Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition through Oct. 16. The exhibition is named for Irene Rosenzweig, a noted scholar and teacher. Admission to ASC's galleries is always free.

Thursday, Oct. 28

Chamber to honor Jefferson County Farm Family

The 2021 Jefferson County Farm Family of the Year is the Draper Family of S&L Farms. The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will honor the family during the 69th annual Farmers Appreciation Fish Fry set for Oct. 28 at Hestand Stadium at Pine Bluff.

Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022

Jefferson Regional Foundation sets ball

Jefferson Regional Foundation is planning the Winter Wonderland Ball 2022 for Feb. 19. The event will feature live entertainment, according to the Chamber newsletter. Tickets are $250. For ticket and sponsorship information, interested people may contact Laura Beth Shaner, foundation development officer, at (870) 541-7210.

Friday, March 4

Ag Hall of Fame reschedules ceremony

The Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame rescheduled its induction ceremony from Aug. 20 due to safety concerns surrounding the increase in covid-19 cases in Arkansas. The induction ceremony is now scheduled for March 4, 2022, according to a news release. The new class includes: Long-time ag educator Joe Don Greenwood of Hermitage; Andrew Wargo III of Watson, farm manager for the 15,000-acre Baxter Land Co. for more than 50 years; the late Russell Roy Reynolds, director of the U.S. Forest Service Crossett Experimental Forest for 34 years; retired Cooperative Extension Service Director Rick Cartwright of Fayetteville; former Arkansas Farm Bureau President Randy Veach of Manila; and Mark Waldrip of Moro, founder of Armor Seed Co. Details: www.arfb.com.

Underway

Funding available to help workers affected by pandemic

The U.S. Department of Labor has announced funding availability of approximately $43 million in grants to help reemploy dislocated workers most affected by the economic and employment fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a newsletter by the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. Administered by the labor department's "Employment and Training Administration," the department will award funds through Comprehensive and Accessible Reemployment through Equitable Employment Recovery National Dislocated Worker Grants. Details are available on the department's website: https://www.dol.gov/newsroom/releases/eta/eta20210629.

JRMC offers vaccines at local agencies

Jefferson Regional Medical Center will provide covid-19 vaccines to businesses or organizations with 10 or more people. Call JRMC and a nurse will come to the site and administer the vaccine, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. For details or to schedule a covid-19 vaccine clinic, agencies may call (870) 541-8621.

UAPB announces football ticket sales

Season tickets for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff 2021 football season are on sale, according to a news release. The Golden Lions announced that fans can now purchase season and single game tickets for the upcoming season. The reigning Southwestern Athletic Western Division Champions will play five games at Simmons Bank Field and open the 2021 season on Sept. 4 against Lane College. The five-game packages can be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/3dde8mvb, by calling the UAPB Ticket Office at (870) 575-8601 or by emailing goldenliontickets@uapb.edu, according to the news release.

HUD announces covid-19 aid possible for late mortgages

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is urging struggling homeowners to request a mortgage payment forbearance from their servicer now. If homeowners need assistance, the covid-19 forbearance – a reduction or pause in their mortgage payment – can be requested by the borrower, according to a news release. More than 325,000 homeowners with FHA-insured single-family mortgages that are at least two payments behind (60+ days delinquent) on their mortgage payments have not requested a forbearance and are at risk of losing their homes. For help talking to your mortgage servicer or understanding your options, call (800) 569-4287 to contact a HUD-approved housing counseling agency in your area. Details: www.hud.gov and http://espanol.hud.gov.

Railroad Museum open

The Arkansas Railroad Museum, 1700 Port Road, operated by the Cotton Belt Rail Historical Society Inc., reopened June 5. The museum is now open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday with free admission. Details: https://arkansasrailroadmuseum.org/

Gould Youth Ministries feeding program underway

Gould Youth Ministries (GYM) will offer free grab and go meals in its summer feeding program Monday through Thursday through Aug. 12. Meals will be available: Watson Chapel fieldhouse gymnasium; breakfast 7:50 a.m.-8:30 a.m. and lunch noon-1:15 p.m. (through Aug. 12); Cherry St. Memorial AME Zion Church, 800 S. Cherry St.; snack and supper 4:15-5:30 p.m. through Aug. 12); and Old Dollarway High School fieldhouse gymnasium, 4900 Dollarway Road; snack and supper 5-6:15p.m. (through Aug. 12.) Details: Antoinette Burks, GYM director, alburks1@ualr.edu.

Utility, rent assistance available

Arkansans who are having trouble paying rent or utility bills due to covid-19 can apply for federal money to help cover costs incurred since April 2020, according to an Entergy Arkansas news release. The Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program has allocated $173 million to be administered through the Arkansas Department of Human Services (DHS). DHS established the Arkansas Rent Relief Program to distribute the available funds. Eligible households may receive up to 15 months of assistance for rent and/or utility costs incurred between April 1, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2021. Details: ar.gov/rentrelief or https://www.entergy.com/covid-19/rental-assistance/ or https://www.entergy-arkansas.com/payment-options/.

Vaccines available at Comprehensive Care

Jefferson Comprehensive Care System Inc. (JCCSI) is offering free covid-19 vaccinations at all of its locations. Walk-ins are welcome, however people may call for an appointment at these sites: Pine Bluff -- JCCSI's Pine Bluff Medical & Dental Clinic; 1101 S. Tennessee St., (870) 543-2380; Altheimer -- 309 S. Edine St.; (870) 766-8411; Redfield -- 823 River Road; (501) 397-2263; North Little Rock -- 2525 N. Willow St., Suite 1; (501) 812-0225; College Station -- 4206 Frazier Pike, Little Rock; (501) 490-2440; Little Rock -- 1100 N. University, Suite 125; (501) 663-0055; Open Hands (Healthcare for the Homeless) -- 3000 Springer Blvd, Suite – B , Little Rock; (501) 244-2121.

Health departments offering Moderna shots statewide

The Arkansas Department of Health is offering the Moderna covid-19 vaccine to anyone 18 or older at local health units across the state, according to a news release. To set appointments, people may call their nearest health department office or the statewide vaccine call-line at (800) 985-6030. After-hours appointments may be available on Tuesdays. Details: healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan.

Covid-19 vaccines available

Coronavirus vaccinations are available through various sites including Doctor's Orders Pharmacy; call (870) 218-1718 or email dopcovidvaccine@gmail.com; and Jefferson Regional Medical Center, visit the website www.jrmc.org/covid-19-vaccination-waiting-list/. For more details, visit the Arkansas Department of Health website at https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan.

Covid-19 testing sites available

Details for getting the covid-19 test are available at the Jefferson County Health Department -- 870-535-2142; and Arkansas Department of Health's website -- https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-guidance-for-getting-tested. Scroll down until you see the map and enlarge the map. Click on each star to see where each testing site is located.

Weekdays

Neighbor to Neighbor open 5 days a week

Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., has reopened five days a week. The agency will be open Monday through Friday from 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. For the sake of safety, Neighbor to Neighbor will continue serving to-go lunches at the door from noon to 1 p.m. and are available to anyone who is hungry. Masks are required to enter the building and hand sanitizer will be available at the door, according to a news release. New clients or those seeking assistance with bills or medications should call (870) 534-2883 for an appointment.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian Fellowship offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.