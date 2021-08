Californians mourn burnt-out town

GREENVILLE, Calif. -- A Northern California wildfire that is now the third-largest in state history had burned for weeks, mostly in remote wildland areas with few people, before shifting winds and bone-dry vegetation fueled its explosive growth and ravaged the mountain community of Greenville.

Eva Gorman has called the town home for 17 years and said it was love at first sight when she and her husband bought the house where they raised their son.

"We walked up to the front of the house and said, 'Oh wow, this is it,'" she said, a place where her grandmother's dining room chairs and her aunt's bed from Italy fit just right. "You know when you run across something that fits like an old shoe or glove?"

Now the town is in ashes after hot, dry, gusty weather drove the fire through the Gold Rush-era community of about 1,000 people in the Sierra Nevada. The blaze incinerated much of the downtown that included wooden buildings more than a century old.

The gusts were so strong they uprooted trees, fire officials said.

The winds were expected to calm and change direction heading into the weekend. But that good news was too late for Gorman. She was told that her home burned down -- but is waiting until she can see it with her own eyes to believe it's gone.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/87dixie/]

Before fleeing Greenville, Gorman said she managed to grab photos off the wall, her favorite jewelry and important documents. She is coming to terms with the reality that much of what was left behind may be irreplaceable.

"There is a photo I keep visualizing in my mind of my son when he was 2. He's 37," she said. "And you think, 'It's OK, I have the negatives. And then you think. 'Oh. No. I don't have the negatives.'"

The Dixie Fire, named for the road where it started, was still raging Friday after growing overnight by 110 square miles, bigger than New York City.

"This is going to be a long firefight," said Capt. Mitch Matlow, spokesperson for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The fire remained at 35% contained Friday morning and now spans 676 square miles. No injuries or deaths have been reported. But the fire continued to threaten more than 10,000 homes.

Plumas County Sheriff Todd Johns estimated that "well over" 100 homes burned in and near the town.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/87greenville/]

"My heart is crushed by what has occurred there," said Johns, a lifelong Greenville resident.

About a two-hour drive south, officials said some 100 homes and other buildings burned in the fast-moving River Fire that broke out Wednesday near Colfax, a town of about 2,000. It was 30 percent contained. About 6,000 people were ordered to evacuate in Placer and Nevada counties, state fire officials said.

The three-week-old Dixie Fire was one of 100 large fires burning in 14 states, most in the West where historic drought has left lands parched and ripe for ignition.

The fire's cause was under investigation. But Pacific Gas & Electric has said it may have been sparked when a tree fell on one of its power lines.

Heavy smoke produced by the fire's intense, erratic winds were impeding firefighters' efforts Friday to look for hot spots from the air. They had to rely on infrared technology instead. The smoke also caused air quality throughout central California and western Nevada to deteriorate to very unhealthy levels.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/87plumas/]

Outside his home in Susanville, Randy Robbins watched quarter-size pieces of ash fall as he prepared to evacuate as the fire burned 6 miles away.

"It's crazy to think this fire started 50 miles from our house, easily," he said. "You can't imagine how big it is. You look at a map and you're like, 'How is that possible?'"

Information for this article was contributed by Christopher Weber, Stefanie Dazio and Jocelyn Gecker of The Associated Press.

Flames from the Dixie Fire consume a home on Highway 89 south of Greenville on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Plumas County, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Northern Sonoma County Fire District firefighters Erik Padilla, right, and Joe Young extinguish hot spots while protecting Lake Almanor West homes from the Dixie Fire on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Plumas County, Calif. They work out of the Geyserville Fire Station. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Firefighter Erik Padilla with Northern Sonoma County Fire District extinguishes hot spots while protecting Lake Almanor West homes from the Dixie Fire on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Plumas County, Calif. Padilla works out of the Geyserville Fire Station. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Northern Sonoma County Fire District firefighters Erik Padilla, left, and Joe Young extinguish hot spots while protecting Lake Almanor West homes from the Dixie Fire on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Plumas County, Calif. They work out of the Geyserville Fire Station. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Flames lick at an entrance sign for Lake Almanor West as the Dixie Fire burns on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Plumas County, Calif. As of Thursday, there had not been significant structure loss in the community. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Santa Rosa firefighter Capt. AJ Alcocer and his crew battle the Dixie Fire in the Lake Almanor West community on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Plumas County, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Santa Rosa firefighters retract a hose while battling the Dixie Fire in the Lake Almanor West community on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Plumas County, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Homes and cars destroyed by the Dixie Fire line central Greenville on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Plumas County, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)