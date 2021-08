Improvements to the driving surface on a section of Cantrell Road in Little Rock will require overnight lane closings for two weeks starting Sunday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Crews will alternate closing eastbound and westbound lanes of Cantrell Road, also called Arkansas 10, between North Monroe Street and Allsopp Park Road and then between Dillard Parkway and Cumberland Street from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily through Aug. 20, weather permitting.